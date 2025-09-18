We've just pushed a small UI fix that improves menu text, menu alignment, and images UI. This was something we missed before launch—thanks for your patience!
No gameplay changes.
Cheers,
Crypt Robbery, Dad Games Team
🔧 **Minor UI Update Now Live**
Update notes via Steam Community
