18 September 2025 Build 20037961 Edited 18 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've just pushed a small UI fix that improves menu text, menu alignment, and images UI. This was something we missed before launch—thanks for your patience!

No gameplay changes.

Cheers,
Crypt Robbery, Dad Games Team

