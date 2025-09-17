- Fix Player Farm not loading during tutorial
- Fix input state issue when changing from tutorial to main world
- Fix Forest Shrine resetting (any lost items will come back now)
- Fix issue with horse & some seeds missing from seed vendor
- Fix issue with horse names
Hotfix 1.0.91p2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update