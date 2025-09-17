 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20037960 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix Player Farm not loading during tutorial
- Fix input state issue when changing from tutorial to main world
- Fix Forest Shrine resetting (any lost items will come back now)

- Fix issue with horse & some seeds missing from seed vendor
- Fix issue with horse names

