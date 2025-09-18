1.5.3.0 Update

User-friendly update for beginners

● Added a beginner's guide (will be continuously updated)

● Added quick settings, allowing one-click configuration for most commonly used settings, accompanied by descriptions and examples

● Added troubleshooting and contact us sections, allowing for quick resolution of some issues

Feature update

● Add and adopt the Windows drag-and-drop logic by default, ensuring consistency with native Windows operation logic in most scenarios

● Added "Only use home screen" mode, where the software only covers the home screen

● Functions such as double-click to hide and page turning are optional and disabled by default to prevent accidental touches

● More user-friendly editing mode options

● No more cumbersome initialization process

Fixing

● Fixed the issue of black screen in some scenarios

● Fixed the file issue when modifying the desktop to the root directory of the disk (users affected by this issue should reset and recover)

● Fixed the issue where it was not possible to drag and drop to open in folders or files

● Fixed the issue of crashing in some situations

● Fixed the issue where GIFs could not be dragged

● Fixed the issue where images could not be saved after being set

● Fixed the issue where the settings could not be saved after adding a component

● Fixed the issue of preventing shutdown in some situations