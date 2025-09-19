Dear Players,

A new update in now available for Lost Soul Aside on PS5 & PC.

PS5 & PC - Bug Fixes

Fixed unnatural background music transitions in certain cutscenes.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 3: Mistwood select combats could not end properly.

Fixed an issue where UI elements in cutscenes exceeded the display bounds on ultra-wide displays.

PS5 & PC - Gameplay Optimizations

Adjusted the mechanisms in the boss-area of Chapter 4: Entropis Dimension under Nightmare difficulty for a better combat experience.

Tweaked the duration of shields in Chapter 4: Entropis Dimension to improve pacing of the gameplay.

Optimized the invincibility window for Greatsword skills to enhance responsiveness.

Optimized the ray-traced shadow settings for Gethya to improve character visual.

Adjusted camera settings during interactive dialogues to enhance user experience.

Added several new locations where Liana appears in Chapter 2: Aeroflux Dimension, improving gameplay.

Reduced brightness or certain visual effects during the final boss fight to enhance overall combat experience.

PC-Specific Fixes

Fixed an issue where pre-order and Deluxe Edition rewards couldn't be claimed properly on the Epic Games Store version.

Fixed game crashes caused by login failures on the Epic Games Store.

Optimization

Added storage detection prompts for SSDs.

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback!

Lost Soul Aside Development Team