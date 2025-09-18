 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20037764 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Alter Collider" command to Physics.
  • Added ability to get Collider information from Physics Objects Data Source.
  • Added "Battle Log Only" feature of Result Action Sequence Element, which allows to only show the Battle Log element (e.g. if you want to show a user attacks, before the attack occurs, you can use this).
  • Improved how 2D camera offsets work with Y coordinate, to make it "more" compatible with 3D.

