Fix the Bug

Fixed a Bug where in some cases, re-reading the saved file would restore stamina.

Fixed the Bug where it was impossible to get out of combat mode in some cases.

Fix the issue where Chai Se and Zhuo Peng would disappear after the mission "Trade and Migration".

Fix the issue that Cao Cao's troops would still remain in the courtyard after the summer of 194.

Fix the issue where Lao Tianfu remained in Kaiyang City after the mission "Who is Lao Tianfu?"

Fix the issue where Old Ge was still guarding the gate of the dilapidated shrine after the mysterious boy left Lanshan Village.

Fixed the issue where Ma Can and Liu Liang's avatars were offset.

Fix the issue where the task "Spring Flower Planting" failed when choosing to borrow tools.

Fix the issue in the mission "The UnSkilled Fisherman" where the TL camera did not follow the player's movement.

Fixed the issue where there was an air wall blocking in the martial arts practice scene.

Fixed the issue where the ending image was displayed incorrectly in specific circumstances.

Fixed the issue where the default target was not selected after the game's target interface was opened.

Fix the issue where incorrect formatting occurs when the content in the conversation history is too long.

Fixed the issue where it could occasionally move while fishing.

Optimize and modify the content

The trading interface has been redesigned, changing the "One-click Matching" button to a "Quick Bid" button that is available to both parties.

The farming gameplay has been redone: now seeds and water need to be held in hand to be used on the land. The land in the designated area can only be cultivated by players using tools. New fertilizers can be purchased from some NPCS or synthesized through the workbench. The fertilizers need to be held in hand to be used, which can increase the yield and quality of crops.

Some crops have added quality distinctions, allowing for the acquisition of higher-quality crops during cultivation. Two new qualities, "superior" and "perfect", have been added to the crops. The higher the quality, the higher the attributes and prices of the crops. The effect that the quality of crops increases as the level of farming skills rises.

Two new types of land have been added: difficult-to-cultivate wasteland and fertile fields. After reclamation, difficult-to-cultivate wasteland can be transformed into fertile fields, and ordinary fields can also be converted into fertile fields. Fertile fields can increase the probability of high crop yields.

The durability of equipment and tools has been increased. Now, using tools or engaging in battles will cause the durability of items to be consumed. When the durability reaches 0, items will be damaged.

A regular "time pause" mechanism has been added. Now, when the full-screen function interfaces such as Settings, backpacks, transactions, and save files are opened, the game will enter a "pause" state.

Optimize the text issues of tasks such as "Body and Skin", "Immortal Drink", "Red Flower Kindness", "Dawn in the East", "Golden Vase Facing the Moon", "Grass and Trees as Matchmaking", "Trade and Migration", and "Righteousness First".

Optimize the casual chat text issues of characters such as Qiu Shi, Bai Yue, and Yang Yue.

Move the mission "The Mystery of the Stolen Porcelain" forward to winter 208 to avoid the problem that players cannot trigger the mission after taking over the porcelain store.

Optimize the text issue of the task "The World's Patron" and rationally postpone it to the summer of 196.

Optimize the text issues and character expressions in the task "The Way to Seek It".

Adjust the trigger time and trigger conditions of the task "Spring Flower Planting" 2.

Revise the new farming guidelines.

Fix the issues of incoherent Chinese text and inaccurate text description in the task "Encounter with a Great Doctor".

Fix the issue where the text description in the task "So Close and So Far" is not precise enough.

The new mission "Three Feet of Ice" continues.

Fix the text error issue in the task "Kite Error".

Fix the issue where Bo Qiang addressed his brothers incorrectly in his lines.

The fishing gameplay has been redone. Now, you can fish in most rivers or waters, and the process of "Shenyou Tianwai" has been optimized. Fishing will be carried out automatically to reduce the complexity of the operation.

The encyclopedia function has been added. All the characters, props, historical events, achieved endings, and various interesting anecdotes encountered will be collected into the encyclopedia and can be accessed at any time (open it by pressing the J key in the game or clicking the "Encyclopedia" button from the ESC menu).