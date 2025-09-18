BIG UPDATE TO VERSION 2.0

Hello lovely players!

BIG CHANGES:

New Lives system:

New Bad Cards:

New Levels in Normal Mode and Relax Mode:

New Rank System:

You gain 1 point for each couple found.





You gain 2 extra points for each couple found in the first minute of each level.





You gain 1 extra point for each couple found in the second minute of each level.





You gain 1 extra point for each couple found in sequence of each turn. Ex: if you flip 2 cards and find a couple you get 1 point, in the next turn if you flip 2 cards and found another couple, you will get 2 points (1 for finding a couple and 1 extra point), in the next turn if you find another couple you will get 3 points (1 for finding a couple and 2 extra points) and also a life, next turn if you find more one couple, you get more 4 points, and go on until finding all couple in the level.





You lose 1 point and a life if you find a bad card.



Bible Versicles added in Win Screen:

SMALL CHANGES:

Added 2 animations at the start and end of each level. One animation for level start and other for level complete. These animations is pure cosmetic and doesn´t affect your gameplay.





Added 20 more new beautiful backgrounds.





Added 7 more new BGMs.





Improved and optimized the main resolution of the game as well as the in game camera. Now with zoom level at starting point, the screen will show the right resolution instead of showing more pixels like you were running the game game in resolutions above 1920x1080px and making your gameplay heavy.





The basic resolution is screen size is 1920x1080px, other resolutions modes was removed. We are still working to add new resolutions again lower than 1920x1080px.





A timer was added, press "T" to see how log you are playing in any level.





A new scroll bar was added in the Card List page.



