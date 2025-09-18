- Added a real final boss music
- Removed the debug hotkeys (now you can't cheat mwahahaha)
- Added a "Controller Mode" option in the options menu where, if turned off, the game will stay in keyboard mode whether or not a controller is plugged or not.
(A manual shall come shortly)
Version 1.0.1.1 - Update Report !
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update