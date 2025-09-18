 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20037591 Edited 18 September 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a real final boss music
- Removed the debug hotkeys (now you can't cheat mwahahaha)
- Added a "Controller Mode" option in the options menu where, if turned off, the game will stay in keyboard mode whether or not a controller is plugged or not.

(A manual shall come shortly)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3660271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link