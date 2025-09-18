Hello heroes!

It's time to get your sneak on with our newest full cosmetic recon camo ghillie outfits. Available for all level 15 recons! Check out the hero customization menu to equip it.

We've also added 2 new helmets for heavy:

And of course, as usual, some tweaks and fixes. Read below for more info. :)

Patch notes:

-fixed sun in Pacific Peak

-improved lighting in Pacific Peak

-added ghillie items for recon: ghillie helmet, ghillie battle dress, ghillie camo pants, ghillie boots, ghillie weapon camo

-added heavy bullet helmets

-slightly tweaked damage number appear animation

-Power Clap animation is now faster and allows you shoot again much quicker

-Power Clap now launches vehicles further

-Power Clap launch impact damage works as intended now

-Power Clap now causes impact damage on vehicles when they are clapped against objects

-Power Clap now claps throwables away as intended (wasn't working)

-Fixed Power Clap animation hands not touching in clap

Cheers!