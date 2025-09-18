Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes (Fast-Forward) could prevent achievements from unlocking.



Prologue content optimizations:

(1) Adjusted the pacing of the plot for character introductions.

(2) Removed some of the backstory dialogue between Melinda and Salvio to improve pacing.

(3) Simplified some dialogues for other characters.



Removed asterisks (*) from narrative descriptions for a cleaner visual presentation.



Addressed inappropriate exposure during the confrontation scene between Tiana and Ryann.



All walking animations have been remade using self-taught Spine techniques, resulting in smoother movement.



Rewrote the save system to fix corrupted save issues. This update aims to be the last time such issues occur.



The birthday song and festival broadcast can now be skipped.



The Steam Deck version update is postponed until Saturday.