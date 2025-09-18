 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20037365 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.19.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where Act 3 of the Main Quest would not start even after loading a save that met the conditions

  • Fixed an issue where the <Blooming Flowers> cinematic overlapped with the village cinematic

  • Fixed an issue where unused "Loverum" keyword dialogues would still appear

  • Fixed an issue where repairing some villagers’ houses required delivering another villager’s house blueprint

  • When progressing through the villager’s house repairing quest, Aurea restocks house blueprints every day. Among the purchased blueprints, any remaining ones can also be sold back to Aurea.

UI

  • Controls

    • Fixed an issue where assigning the Spacebar as the confirm key did not work

    • Fixed an issue where Integrated UI category navigation did not update

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in puzzle scenes of the Starlit Cave, making escape impossible

  • Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial

  • When using a controller, some UI elements display keyboard buttons

  • Fixed an issue where stirring input was shown as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad

  • Bug where repeatedly pressing buttons after selecting the Start Game menu would cause controls to freeze after loading

  • When using the Witch’s Station in the Starlit Cave, controls can freeze or UI may disappear. This is believed to be caused by Ellie standing on Buoyancy Herb, which sometimes prevents the level from unloading. We are monitoring after fixing the Buoyancy Herb issue.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

