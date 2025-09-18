v5.0.19.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Fixed an issue where Act 3 of the Main Quest would not start even after loading a save that met the conditions
Fixed an issue where the <Blooming Flowers> cinematic overlapped with the village cinematic
Fixed an issue where unused "Loverum" keyword dialogues would still appear
Fixed an issue where repairing some villagers’ houses required delivering another villager’s house blueprint
When progressing through the villager’s house repairing quest, Aurea restocks house blueprints every day. Among the purchased blueprints, any remaining ones can also be sold back to Aurea.
UI
Controls
Fixed an issue where assigning the Spacebar as the confirm key did not work
Fixed an issue where Integrated UI category navigation did not update
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in puzzle scenes of the Starlit Cave, making escape impossible
Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial
When using a controller, some UI elements display keyboard buttons
Fixed an issue where stirring input was shown as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad
Bug where repeatedly pressing buttons after selecting the Start Game menu would cause controls to freeze after loading
When using the Witch’s Station in the Starlit Cave, controls can freeze or UI may disappear. This is believed to be caused by Ellie standing on Buoyancy Herb, which sometimes prevents the level from unloading. We are monitoring after fixing the Buoyancy Herb issue.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
