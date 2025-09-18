When progressing through the villager’s house repairing quest, Aurea restocks house blueprints every day. Among the purchased blueprints, any remaining ones can also be sold back to Aurea.

Fixed an issue where repairing some villagers’ houses required delivering another villager’s house blueprint

Fixed an issue where unused "Loverum" keyword dialogues would still appear

Fixed an issue where the <Blooming Flowers> cinematic overlapped with the village cinematic

Fixed an issue where Act 3 of the Main Quest would not start even after loading a save that met the conditions

Fixed an issue where Integrated UI category navigation did not update

Fixed an issue where assigning the Spacebar as the confirm key did not work

Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in puzzle scenes of the Starlit Cave, making escape impossible

Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial

When using a controller, some UI elements display keyboard buttons

Fixed an issue where stirring input was shown as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad

Bug where repeatedly pressing buttons after selecting the Start Game menu would cause controls to freeze after loading