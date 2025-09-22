New Stuff
- A new Arena: Welcome to the Pansun!
- Stand in the glowing plates of the Pansun and face all its mysteries in the new Temtem: Swarm arena.
- A new zone to explore, with new Landmarks closely based on its Temtem counterpart, and enemies of the Fire, Earth and Crystal type.
- Two new mini-bosses and an imposing new boss, a certain ruler of the cosmos.
- New soundtrack pieces to bop to in this galactic environment!
- New playable character: Pycko and Drakash!
- This Earth/Fire duo are here to bring chaos and fun to your playtime!
- With a fantastically chaotic Trait that burns and gives Pycko a momentary Speed boost upon contact with an enemy, and a new base attack that has a new, double-sided targetting, they're sure to make the delights of players who love to zoom around wreaking havoc.
- 👥The great Kudos revival!
- We have revamped and redone the Kudos menu to be much simpler and easier to navigate.
- Instead of the previous hexagon-ladden screen, you can now see all your Kudos in one neat, easy-to-scroll list.
- The Kudos are still divided in categories and subcategories, the same ones used previously.
- This change came forth from all your suggestions and feedback on the previous Kudos map. Thanks for sharing your opinions with us, and please keep doing so in the future!
- More information in each Kudo.
- We've changed all Kudos to include the information to unlock them right off the bat, except any info that might be a spoiler to new players.
- You will also be able to see which Kudo goes with which Skill Tree Node directly from each Skill Tree.
- Kudos are now shown in four simple states: coming soon (wait for the next update), spoiler-covered (we'll give you the info but without spoilers), unlocked (you've unlocked this one and are already making progress) and completed (you're done!).
- 👥In-game tracking for Kudos, too!
- You can now access a mini Kudos menu to review the Kudos that are available for you to complete then and there.
- It's tailored to show you the Kudos associated with the Tem you're using and the Arena you're playing in.
- This is another frequent community request and we're happy to deliver. Keep a close eye on your progression right from the comfort of your match!
- As an extra, we have also moved some Kudos to a most fitting category. The best example would be that Kudos like "Deal x damage with y Technique" have been moved to the part of the map where said Technique is unlocked, to minimize confusion.
- 👥New Setting: Technique opacity.
- We've added a new slider in the Settings menu that lets you customize the opacity of the player Techniques. Choose how intense or how subtle you want the VFX in your matches be!
- To add the cherry on top, you will also see your co-op partners' Techniques in the same opacity you have set for yourself. Take this practical example: if player A has set their opacity to 25%, they will see player B's Techniques at 25% opacity; if player B has set their opacity to 72%, they will see player A's Techniques at 72% opacity. Control your screen all the way!
- Although we've been listening to your feedback and manually adjusting some Techniques to improve visibility, it was clear that a broader step had to be taken, so we're giving you complete choice over Technique transparency. We hope this change will alleviate most of the issues our players have with visibility, but we'll still be alert to take any extra measure or work on it if need be.
- A new Stat: Dodge.
- Dodge symbolizes the chance a player has of dodging any instance of damage.
- To start dodging, please first unlock the pertinent Skill Tree Node for all the Tems you want to be dodging with.
- Dodge covers all damage, including proyectiles, attacks, damage areas, minibosses' and bosses' kits, etc.
- 👥Cursor customization!
- Both the in-game cursor and the aiming pointer can now be customized in two different ways: shape and size.
- Choose from a variety of shapes and colors in the shape selector and pick the one that's best for you.
- Once you have your shape decided, choose from a range of sizes, from small to big, until your cursor is just perfect.
- This feature, which is also community-rquested, is also framed as part of our efforts to make visibility in Temtem: Swarm better for everyone. We hope you will all find a cursor you like, or at least one you don't lose track of during the fray!
- New Hacking modifiers!
- Add more spice to your challenge with 5 new Hacking level modifiers that you can mix and match during the Hacking Mode selector: Pick-ups that disappear after a bit, extra mini-Bosses, and enemies that have an increasable chance of exploding, leaving waste pools behind or being shielded. Have fun!
- New Gears!
- Spyglass.
- This new Gear increases the damage that enemies with any Status condition receive. Perfect for the new playable Tem!
- Kaleidotonic
- This new Gear increases the damage dealt by Status Conditions. Also perfect for the new evo line!
- 7 new Glitches to delight our challenge-oriented players.
- New Dash tutorial!
- This tutorial will pop up for new players who have Unlocked Oree but haven't unlocked the Kudo that allows other Tems to have a Dash node in the Skill Tree.
- Many new players wonder how to get the Dash for other Tems that aren't Oree, who comes with a built in Dash. This tutorial should help with that!
- To pair up with this change, we've adjusted it so if you have an Oree egg among other eggs, the Oree egg will always be the one to hatch first. That way we can introduce the Dash and the new Dash tutorial to new players as soon as possible.
- Returning pickup: Mayhem Drive.
- All fun, no cooldowns! This pickup causes your Tem to spam all their Techs without any cooldown for five seconds.
- We're aware that Mayhem Drive found its way into the game on patch 0.7
- New Steam achievements to complete!
Improvements
- 👥We've made some improvements and QoL changes to the Pause menu:
- You can now see the interactions between Perks by hovering over any Perk. This means which Gears affect what Techniques, and vice versa.
- We've added text to the Pause buttons so that it's easier to identify what each of them does.
- You can now see your Temtem's Trait description in the Pause menu.
- Use your right-click button to leave or exit any menu!
- It will now work like the ESC button for all UIs.
- 👥Floor is lava has gotten further improvements to better its visibility with a new upwards VFX, and a much bigger ball. We hope this change, along with the change in Technique opacity, will make this spot less troublesome for you!
- 👥We've created a distinction on the Synergy menu during a match to differentiate between unlocked and undiscovered Synergies.
- Synergies that you haven't unlocked yet (you haven't found the right Kudo nor have you leveled up the base Technique to level 5) show with a lock symbol.
- Synergies that you haven't discovered yet (you've completed the Kudo, but you've never used this Synergy and don't know the recipe yet) now show with an interrogation mark.
- 👥We've added map markers for pick-up items, just like the ones fruits have. This includes speed Boots, invincible Armor, chips, etc.
- If you're at full health but had turned on the setting to autoselect a healing item upon level up, the healing item will now spawn in the map as a pick-up.
- The Glitches tab will now be hidden in the End of the Run screen if we haven't picked any Glitch during the match.
- We've reworked the Tem selector in the Skill Trees so that it would match the pre-game one.
- We've reviewed all the UI bits across Temtem: Swarm to improve them and make sure they were cohesive and accurate.
- We've made some extra performance adjustments and UX improvements to the new Kudos section so that it's smooth to navigate.
- We've added Steam timeline markers for the new mini-bosses and boss.
Balance
General
- Dash Damage now scales based on the playable Temtem's damage.
- As opposed to being a fixed number, damage will now be dynamic and tied to the player's Damage.
- In-game descriptions of Skills have been adjusted following this change.
- Damage numbers shown in the End of the Run screen have been adjusted and will now only show the damage used to defeat the enemy Tem.
- Before, the whole damage dealt by the Technique was counted, even if only a 10% of that had already defeated the enemy Tem. This was causing visible imbalance between Techs that hit bluntly and Techs that deal damage through Status Conditions, because the latter only ever user as much damage as it was needed to defeat the enemy.
- To equalize this across the board on the EoR screen, the damage numbers shown will be those used to defeat the enemy, but not the surplus.
- All Skill Trees' optional caps have been uncapped further.
Temtem
- Oree
- Base Recovery has been decreased 0.4 ➜ 0.2.
- Zaobian
- Base HP has been decreased 290 ➜ 280.
- Base Damage has been increased 22 ➜ 24.
- Houchic
- Base Damage has been increased 17 ➜ 20.
- Base Armor has been decreased 5 ➜ 1.
- Tental
- Base Damage has been increased 20 ➜ 24.
- Base Armor has been decreased 10 ➜ 3.
- Nagaise
- Base Damage has been increased 25 ➜ 30.
- Base Speed has been increased 5.3 ➜ 5.7.
- Base Armor has been decreased 12.5 ➜ 5.
- Raiber
- Base HP has been increased 200 ➜ 210.
- Base Damage has been increased 10 ➜ 12.
- Base Armor has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Raize
- Base HP has been increased 260 ➜ 270.
- Base Damage has been increased 13 ➜ 14.
- Base Speed has been decreased 4.4 ➜ 4.3.
- Base Armor has been decreased 10 ➜ 8.
- Base Luck has been increased 0 ➜ 5.
- Raican
- Base HP has been increased 340 ➜ 350.
- Base Damage has been increased 16 ➜ 18.
- Base Speed has been decreased 5.4 ➜ 5.3.
- Base Armor has been decreased 12.5 ➜ 12.
- Base Luck has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Crystle
- Base HP has been increased 235 ➜ 240.
- Base Recovery has been decreased 0.3 ➜ 0.2.
- Base Damage has been decreased 15 ➜ 14.
- Sherald
- Base Recovery has been decreased 0.3 ➜ 0.2.
- Base Armor has been increased 18 ➜ 20.
- Tortenite
- Base HP has been decreased 350 ➜ 340.
- Base Recovery has been decreased 0.6 ➜ 0.4.
- Base Armor has been increased 21 ➜ 25.
- Baboong
- Base HP has been increased 250 ➜ 260.
- Seismunch
- Base HP has been increased 325 ➜ 345.
- Base Damage has been increased 21 ➜ 22.
- Zephyruff
- Base HP has been increased 170 ➜ 180.
- Base Damage has been increased 10 ➜ 14.
- Base Speed has been increased 3.8 ➜ 4.
- Base Armor has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Base Luck has been increased 0 ➜ 5.
- Volarend
- Base HP has been increased 215 ➜ 240.
- Base Recovery has been increased 0 ➜ 0.2.
- Base Damage has been increased 16 ➜ 20.
- Base Speed has been increased 4.8 ➜ 5.
- Base Armor has been decreased 10 ➜ 8.
- Base Luck has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Kinu
- Base HP has been increased 120 ➜ 150.
- Base Damage has been decreased 14 ➜ 12.
- Base Luck has been decreased 20 ➜ 15.
- Pigepic
- Base HP has been increased 160 ➜ 300.
- Base Recovery has been increased 0.4 ➜ 0.6.
- Base Armor has been decreased 12.5 ➜ 10.
Swarm
- Waves in all maps have been adjusted.
- The amount of enemies present during waves with Mini Bosses and Bosses on scene has been reduced to compensate for their increase in HP.
- Orphyll
- Waste Behaviour
- Damage has been decreased 4 ➜ 1.
- Duration has been increased 3 ➜ 4.
- Hit Cooldown has been decreased 1.5 ➜ 1.
- Hedgine
- Waste Behaviour
- Damage has been decreased 4 ➜ 1.
- Hit Cooldown has been increased 0.5 ➜ 1.
- Goolder
- Waste Behaviour
- Damage has been decreased 2 ➜ 1.
- Duration has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Kalazu
- Waste Behaviour
- Damage has been decreased 2 ➜ 1.
- Duration has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Vulor
- Waste Behaviour
- Damage has been decreased 4 ➜ 1.
- Area has been decreased 2 ➜ 2.5.
- Hit Cooldown has been decreased 1.5 ➜ 1.
- Vulcrane
- Waste Behaviour
- Damage has been decreased 4 ➜ 1.
- Hit Cooldown has been decreased 1.5 ➜ 1.
Minibosses
We have noticed bosses and minibosses were generally lasting too little on the match, and that more advanced bosses weren't scaling as much as player damage did, so they ended up being defeated very quickly too. To this end, we've increased the HP of all bosses and minibosses, and we will be monitoring the results of this change.
- Granpah
- Base HP has been increased 858 ➜ 1,166.
- Rhoulder
- Base HP has been increased 2,000 ➜ 3,580.
- Shuine
- Base HP has been increased 2,300 ➜ 3,611.
- Gyalis
- Base HP has been increased 3,000 ➜ 4,710.
- Piraniant
- Base HP has been increased 2,145 ➜ 2,917.
- Osukai
- Base HP has been increased 2,200 ➜ 3,938.
- Cycrox
- Base HP has been increased 560 ➜ 700.
- Golzy
- Base HP has been increased 1,040 ➜ 1,300.
- Gorong
- Base HP has been increased 2,000 ➜ 2,920.
- Chimurian
- Base HP has been increased 1,650 ➜ 2,772.
- Arachnyte
- Base HP has been increased 1,800 ➜ 2,628.
- Anatan
- Base HP has been increased 2,000 ➜ 3,360.
Bosses
We have noticed bosses and minibosses were generally lasting too little on the match, and that more advanced bosses weren't scaling as much as player damage did, so they ended up being defeated very quickly too. To this end, we've increased the HP of all bosses and minibosses, and we will be monitoring the results of this change.
- Gharunder
- Base HP has been increased 5,500 ➜ 8,635.
- Base Armor has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Aohi
- Base HP has been increased 4,300 ➜ 6,278.
- Base Armor has been increased 10 ➜ 15.
- Oceara
- Base HP has been increased 4,100 ➜ 5,576.
- Yowlar
- Base HP has been increased 7,000 ➜ 12,530.
- Base Armor has been increased 17.5 ➜ 35.
- Nessla
- Base HP has been increased 2,600 ➜ 3,250.
- Tyranak
- Base HP has been increased 5,700 ➜ 9,576.
- Base Armor has been increased 17.5 ➜ 25.
Player Techniques
- Data Corruption
- Once the Tech reaches an enemy, it will explode, dealing damage in area, instead of only damaging the hit enemy.
- Data Corruption +
- Once the Tech reaches an enemy, it will explode, dealing damage in area, instead of only damaging the hit enemy.
- Vital Power
- Base Cooldown has been decreased 75 ➜ 30.
- HP Reduction has been changed from leaving the Tem with 15% HP to reducing the Tem's HP by 80.
- Vital Power Health Reduction
Active Multiplier at Level 1 has been decreased 5 ➜ -10.
Active Multiplier at Level 2 has been decreased 7.5 ➜ -20.
- Asteroid Belt
- Cooldown at Level 1 has been decreased 10 ➜ 8.
- Duration at Level 1 has been increased 3 ➜ 4.5.
- Attack Speed at Level 1 has been increased 2.5 ➜ 3.
- Damage at Level 2 has been increased 13 ➜ 14.
- Cooldown at Level 2 has been decreased 9 ➜ 7.
- Duration at Level 2 has been increased 3 ➜ 4.5.
- Attack Speed at Level 2 has been increased 2.5 ➜ 3.
- Cooldown at Level 3 has been decreased 9 ➜ 7.
- Duration at Level 3 has been increased 3 ➜ 4.5.
- Attack Speed at Level 3 has been increased 3 ➜ 3.5.
- Cooldown at Level 4 has been decreased 8 ➜ 6.
- Duration at Level 4 has been increased 4.5 ➜ 5.5.
- Attack Speed at Level 4 has been increased 3 ➜ 3.5.
- Cooldown at Level 5 has been decreased 7 ➜ 5.
- Duration at Level 5 has been increased 4.5 ➜ 5.5.
- Attack Speed at Level 5 has been increased 3.5 ➜ 4.
- Asteroid Belt +
- Base Damage has been increased 25 ➜ 42.
- Base Cooldown has been decreased 3 ➜ 2.5.
- Base Attack Speed has been increased 3.5 ➜ 4.
- Ki Field
- Base Damage has been increased 0.5 ➜ 5.
- Ki Field +
- Base Damage has been increased 2 ➜ 5.
- Base Hit Cooldown has been decreased 0.72 ➜ 0.5.
- Fierce Claw
- Damage at Level 2 has been increased 17 ➜ 20.
- Cooldown at Level 3 has been decreased 2 ➜ 1.5.
- Damage at Level 5 has been increased 24 ➜ 26.
- Fierce Claw +
- Base Damage has been increased 30 ➜ 32.
- Base Cooldown has been decreased 2.5 ➜ 2.
Skill Tree Nodes
- Platypet
- HP at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- HP at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 20.
- HP at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Houchic
- Damage Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Damage Multiplier at Level 3 has been increased 20 ➜ 30.
- Damage Multiplier at Level 4 has been increased 25 ➜ 40.
- Damage Multiplier at Level 5 has been increased 30 ➜ 50.
- Armor at Level 1 has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Armor at Level 2 has been decreased 10 ➜ 8.
- Damage Multiplier at Level 2 has been increased 15 ➜ 20.
- Innki
- Armor at Level 1 has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Armor at Level 2 has been decreased 10 ➜ 8.
- Armor at Level 3 has been decreased 15 ➜ 12.
- Armor at Level 4 has been decreased 20 ➜ 16.
- Armor at Level 1 has been decreased 5 ➜ 4.
- Smazee
- HP at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- HP at Level 2 has been increased 10 ➜ 20.
- HP at Level 1 has been increased 5 ➜ 10.
- Kinu
- Vital Power's Health Reduction active multiplier at Level 1 has been decreased 5 ➜ -10.
- Vital Power's Health Reduction active multiplier at Level 2 has been decreased 7.5 ➜ -20.
- Vital Power's Health Reduction active multiplier at Level 1 has been decreased 5 ➜ -10.
Gears
- Dash Booster
- Previous effects no longer apply.
- Now causes the Dash to leave a trail behind that causes damage to enemies it cuts through.
- This trail can also apply any Status Conditions the Dash might have, with visual variations to diferentiate each Status Condition.
- Dash Blow
- Given the new scaling of Dash damage, this Gear now porcentually improves Dash Damage.
- It can only appear as a Level Up Perk if we have the Skill Tree Node for Dash Damage active on that Temtem.
- Survivors Burst
- Damage at Level 1 has been increased 10 ➜ 30.
- Enemies To Kill at Level 1 has been decreased 150 ➜ 100.
- Damage at Level 2 has been increased 20 ➜ 60.
- Damage at Level 3 has been increased 30 ➜ 90.
- Enemies To Kill at Level 3 has been decreased 50 ➜ 100.
Glitches
- Dash Damage +500% | Damage Multiplier -50%
- Changed to Special: Dash Damage +300% | Techs Cooldown +100%
- Dash Cooldown -3 | Armor -50%
- Changed to Special: Dash Cooldown -2 | Armor -40%
Kudos
- Defeat a Saipark boss in less than 1 minute
- Pansun Reward has been increased 1000 ➜ 2000
- Defeat [TargetValue] different Bosses in Saipark
- Target Value has been decreased 10 ➜ 3
- Pansun Reward has been increased 1000 ➜ 2500
Fixes
- Fixed some issues and errors when activating a No Hit or Dodge Races spot in Co-op that would cause softlocks and disconnections. Also fixed some similar issues on solo play.
- 👥Fixed becoming invincible and being unable to finish the match if we level up at the same time that Rainbow Guard's protection is broken.
- 👥Fixed Growth Balm not applying its effects if we selected the automatic level up.
- Fixed that the Shut Down Skill Tree Node was affecting bosses in co-op, even though it's only applicable to normal enemies.
- 👥Fixed that Dodge Race spots wouldn't end if we fainted while having Revives available to us.
- Fixed that any experience gathered with an Exp Magnet would stop counting if we level up during the process.
- 👥Fixed that explosive-behavior enemies would not receive knockback despite receiving enough damage to activate their behavior.
- Fixed that the Kudo "Defeat 10 different Saipark Bosses" wasn't properly updating if we were playing a match in Endless Mode, resetting the Kudo's counter to 1 regardless of any progress we'd made prior.
- Fixed getting stuck in some Kisiwa rocks if we have the double Dash upgrade.
- Fixed getting stuck in an Omninesian tree if we use Dash against it.
- Fixed getting stuck in a Saipark zone by (you guessed it!) using Dash.
- Fixed the Game tab in the Settings menu not being interactable.
- 👥Fixed Glitch number 4027 "+1 HP when defeating 1 enemy" was showing a minus sign, SO -1 HP instead of +1 HP.
- Fixed a small tilting of audio if we send an emote before an ongoing spot was completed.
- 👥Fixed the audio of the previous lobby overlapping with the main menu music if we switched to another save slot.
Fixes, features, and improvements marked with the 👥 icon are originally suggested, inspired by, or reported by our community in our Discord server, Steam Forums and subreddit.
