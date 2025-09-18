 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20037271 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added new Alert Class cutter ship.
- Fixed and improved AI crew path finding.
- Fixed preview close button bug.
- Added Avatar steam cloud save.
- Changed avatar workflow for new players.
- Fixed missing footware.
- Added Land jobs in Cancrorum.
- Scenery: Added Cancrorum Castle area [WIP]

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link