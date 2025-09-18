- Added new Alert Class cutter ship.
- Fixed and improved AI crew path finding.
- Fixed preview close button bug.
- Added Avatar steam cloud save.
- Changed avatar workflow for new players.
- Fixed missing footware.
- Added Land jobs in Cancrorum.
- Scenery: Added Cancrorum Castle area [WIP]
patch v0.9.23b
