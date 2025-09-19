Greetings Hunters!
We have a new update with fixes to joining multiplayer, small changes and other fixes. You should now be able to join your friends on a hunt!
Have a great weekend and happy hunting!
Fixed an issue that prevented joining multiplayer
Changed several cliffs that were too dark
Changed several billboard distances
Changed hunting challenge paper to a lighter color
Adjusted scope material to be less shiny
Fixed an issue where wooden fence disappeared from view too early
Fixed several animal’s fur material
Fixed several material issues
Did you run into an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server:
Follow Korpi Games: linktr.ee/korpigames
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: @VirtualHunterVR
Subscribe to our Youtube channel:
Follow us on Twitch: korpigamesoy
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com
Changed files in this update