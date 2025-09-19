 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Hunters!

We have a new update with fixes to joining multiplayer, small changes and other fixes. You should now be able to join your friends on a hunt!

Have a great weekend and happy hunting!


  • Fixed an issue that prevented joining multiplayer

  • Changed several cliffs that were too dark

  • Changed several billboard distances

  • Changed hunting challenge paper to a lighter color

  • Adjusted scope material to be less shiny

  • Fixed an issue where wooden fence disappeared from view too early

  • Fixed several animal’s fur material

  • Fixed several material issues

