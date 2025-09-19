Greetings Hunters!



We have a new update with fixes to joining multiplayer, small changes and other fixes. You should now be able to join your friends on a hunt!

Have a great weekend and happy hunting!





Fixed an issue that prevented joining multiplayer



Changed several cliffs that were too dark

Changed several billboard distances

Changed hunting challenge paper to a lighter color

Adjusted scope material to be less shiny



Fixed an issue where wooden fence disappeared from view too early

Fixed several animal’s fur material

Fixed several material issues

