



Updates:



Skill guides will now remember there position when scrolled across all Skill guides.

Skill Progress bars will no longer Show if the Skill is Level 1000 and Prestige Level 10.

Updated All Bloobberry Bushes.

Optimized the Mini Map to use less cpu usage.



Bug Fixes:



Fixed Craft All Text Position for all Imbuing UI'S.

Fixed, Bosses after Nessy not receiving boss time reduction.

Fixed Crafting skill guide for range armour being in the incorrect order.

Fixed an issue with Glacial Crate not receiving benefits from Invocations.

Fixed an issue where the magic spell UI would not update when the keybind was used to open the UI.

Fixed an issue where Herbology would reset Soulbinding bonuses for Imbuing when a Imbuing potion timer ran out.

