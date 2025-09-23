Greetings Adventurers!

The Tinkerers Of Fate Character Pack and The Child Of Chaos have now been out for just over a week and we are blown away by the reception. All of the love and excitement for the two new characters, the new adventure, and all of the other content has been so great to read and be a part of.

We have a week 1 patch here to address some player feedback and update a couple of bugs that have been observed. A couple of noteworthy fixes are a softlock on Biteshade, a fix for a rare state when the Airship wouldn’t pick up all the party, Hardwork not proccing multiple times, Jelly Skelly not retaining stats, and a take two on older saves not working on loading after updating to the 1.8 version. Read on below for the full list!

Noteworthy Fixes

Fix for an online session desync that could happen during a player revive if a non-active player opened the player summary during the revive.

Fixed an issue where Jelly Skelly wouldn’t retain their stats after transforming.

Fixed the softlock that could occur after defeating Biteshade in the Primordial Dungeon and it attempts to join your party while playing on Xbox or with a controller.

Fixed another area that could lead to a softlock when loading a save file that was started on version 1.7.16 or earlier.

Fixed an issue where the Airship could get to a state where it couldn’t pick up everyone in the party.

Fixed an issue where the Stablehand’s Hardwork ability would not proc more than once in combat.

Softlocks

Fixed a softlock that could occur if a Pet walks over an overworld hex that is inflicted with Chaos.

Fixed a softlock that could happen in combat if more than 16 entities ended up being in that combat (ie. players, summons, enemies, mercs, pets)

Fixed a softlock that could occur when playing on Xbox, or with a controller, and the player is not able to click on the “The Host has disconnected…” menu.

Fixed a softlock that could occur if the Kraken destroys the party’s ship while holding 2 player characters.

Fixed a rare softlock that could occur in combat when the music attempts to switch to the player low HP music.

Fixed a softlock that could occur if an NPC follower attempted to join the party after combat while all of the tiles were occupied.

Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 6 in the final fight during specific attack sequences.

Online

Fixed an online issue where Lore Store items would not fully share across all parties if the host client quit and joined in a particular flow.

Fixed the issue where the intro prompt could persist on screen if the client accepted an online game invite while watching the intro cinematic.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Pet Shop Pets were not always updating correctly after a market refresh.

Fixed an issue with the Berserker trait where the weapon damage would go through despite the weapon breaking.

Fixed an issue where the Fortune Teller’s Channel ability could stack and be applied to a bomb attack ability.

Fixed an issue where Peggy the Merc’s weapon could be obtained through the Scrounge ability.

Fixed an issue where Chapter 6 dungeon bosses were not always spawning the appropriate level minions.

UX/UI

Added new icons to the player HUD and inventory to better inform the player when a pet or merc is hired. Empty silhouette indicates no follower is hired, a wolf head indicates a pet is hired and a filled out silhouette indicates a merc is hired.

Fixed the Rush the Clock adventure challenge not always displaying the correct round count.

Fix the evil reflection summons not always being the correct size.

Improved the popcorn text timing for the Parry skill.

Fixed an issue with Dark Carnival lighting displaying a lens flare if the string lighting spawned too close to a camera.

Improved the camera angle for the Dead Adventure encounter in dungeons.

Audio

Fixed an issue where Boney Boogey’s Party Room wouldn’t always play his disco theme.

Art

Fixed the clipping issues with the Cultist Outfit armor cosmetic.

Fixed a visual issue where a second Toadslayer model would appear on the combat grid after he accepts your party invite in Chapter 2.

Localization

In French, we’ve updated the Friar and Monk player character names to better distinguish them.

Thanks again for being part of such a great community. We have some big upcoming plans that we hope to share soon. Some may even say the news is out of this world!

⚔️IronOak Games

