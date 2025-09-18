 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20036903 Edited 18 September 2025 – 19:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Some sprites are more optimized, there shouldn't be humanely noticeable but here should be a performance increase
  • Sometimes enemies were hit twice because their invulnerability time was over while the peeler was still retracting. I've increased their invulnerability time to 350ms but the stagger time is still generally 200ms

Changed files in this update

