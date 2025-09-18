- Some sprites are more optimized, there shouldn't be humanely noticeable but here should be a performance increase
- Sometimes enemies were hit twice because their invulnerability time was over while the peeler was still retracting. I've increased their invulnerability time to 350ms but the stagger time is still generally 200ms
Sprite optimization & enemies invulnerability time increased
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update