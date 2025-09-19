Features

Players now have the option to opt-in to sending very limited, anonymous, automated analytics. This is off by default. It would be very helpful for playtesting if you opt in via the “Privacy Policy” button, but you don’t have to.



Tutorial puzzle has been updated to demonstrate the concept of “information synthesis” and making leaps of logic.



Improved tutorial highlight to make it more obvious where to click.



Dialogue window can now be dragged around the screen



Added “Sort A-Z” button for word list



Add privacy policy



New logo music



Bug fixes

Guy won’t let you break the tutorial any more by dropping “unharmed” into the sentence and saving.



Newly unlocked postcards should now be set properly at end of tutorial.



Player level is updated correctly when a new week starts after tutorial.



Fix missing map button in second part of tutorial.



“Play” button no longer crashes game after deleting tutorial save.



Hello again playtesters!Thank you once more for your extremely helpful bug reports and apologies for some of the game-breaking bugs. Hopefully if you have encountered any issues, they will be fixed in this release. Your save games (including tutorial) should carry over so you don't need to repeat anything.This release incorporates a lot of great fixes and also introduces automated analytics. This is completelyand if you don't want to send analytics, I'm happy with that - in fact that's the default option. However, it is really useful to me as a developer to see how far you get in the game, where you get stuck, etc. There's no personal information involved, so I would be really happy if you did choose to opt-in.