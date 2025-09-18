Hello!
As usual, pushing an update caused bugs to materialize out of nowhere, but they should be fixed now. Shoutouts to Jakapoa for the report!
I also added some text clarifying what the challenge button does on the leaderboard, since you probably wouldn't know if you didn't read the announcements.
Size: 4.2 MB
Tweaks & Additions
Updated the localization files.
Added a note to the leaderboard challenge prompt clarifying that it will start a run using the opponent's seed.
Fixes
Fixed leaderboard challenges granting you the wrong weapons depending on your current player level.
Fixed Mutator Roulette leaderboard challenges starting a run with the wrong settings if you restarted.
Fixed Mutator Roulette not displaying mutator descriptions after restarting a run.
Thanks for playing!
Zdann
Changed files in this update