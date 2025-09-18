 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20036845 Edited 18 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

As usual, pushing an update caused bugs to materialize out of nowhere, but they should be fixed now. Shoutouts to Jakapoa for the report!

I also added some text clarifying what the challenge button does on the leaderboard, since you probably wouldn't know if you didn't read the announcements.

Size: 4.2 MB

Tweaks & Additions

  • Updated the localization files.

  • Added a note to the leaderboard challenge prompt clarifying that it will start a run using the opponent's seed.

Fixes

  • Fixed leaderboard challenges granting you the wrong weapons depending on your current player level.

  • Fixed Mutator Roulette leaderboard challenges starting a run with the wrong settings if you restarted.

  • Fixed Mutator Roulette not displaying mutator descriptions after restarting a run.

Thanks for playing!

Zdann

