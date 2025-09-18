Hello!

As usual, pushing an update caused bugs to materialize out of nowhere, but they should be fixed now. Shoutouts to Jakapoa for the report!

I also added some text clarifying what the challenge button does on the leaderboard, since you probably wouldn't know if you didn't read the announcements.

Size: 4.2 MB

Tweaks & Additions

Updated the localization files.

Added a note to the leaderboard challenge prompt clarifying that it will start a run using the opponent's seed.

Fixes

Fixed leaderboard challenges granting you the wrong weapons depending on your current player level.

Fixed Mutator Roulette leaderboard challenges starting a run with the wrong settings if you restarted.

Fixed Mutator Roulette not displaying mutator descriptions after restarting a run.

Thanks for playing!

Zdann