18 September 2025 Build 20036786 Edited 18 September 2025 – 19:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
- Stopped "Pale Affliction" curse and "Hole-Riddled Bomb Pouch" curse from triggering after arena was won
- Fixed bug where sometimes bile would trigger without visuals
- Re-Added missing item variant to huntress item list
- Froggomancer does not tag immune enemies anymore
- Junk flinger does not hit immune enemies anymore
- Fine-adjust flick direction can now be controlled with A and D keys (update to 'how to play' section in pause menu is coming in one of the next patches)
- Fixed softlock with bombs
- Fixed error where some people who previously played the demo could not access their save files
- Set Nitro-Lizard explosion damage from 400 to 200
- Fixed issue where block frogs would not work correctly with multi attacks

