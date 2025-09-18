- Stopped "Pale Affliction" curse and "Hole-Riddled Bomb Pouch" curse from triggering after arena was won

- Fixed bug where sometimes bile would trigger without visuals

- Re-Added missing item variant to huntress item list

- Froggomancer does not tag immune enemies anymore

- Junk flinger does not hit immune enemies anymore

- Fine-adjust flick direction can now be controlled with A and D keys (update to 'how to play' section in pause menu is coming in one of the next patches)

- Fixed softlock with bombs

- Fixed error where some people who previously played the demo could not access their save files

- Set Nitro-Lizard explosion damage from 400 to 200

- Fixed issue where block frogs would not work correctly with multi attacks