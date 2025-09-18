Build 0.8.25 - Voice Chat Added!

1. (UPDATE) ALL: VOICE added! For initial testing we are doing arena-wide push-to-talk (button B - will be bindable later). You will have the capability to mute your own microphone (if you have one), mute individual players, and adjust voice volume globally. This has been tested with 2-3 players offline, but we need testing to see how this performs when many more are speaking at once. Once arena-wide push-to-talk is verified working well, we can move onto to team, arena, and even proximity channels.



2. (UPDATE) IMPULSE: TKs via scorpions should now register (i.e. if you pull a team mate down into a hole in Singularity). If you TK twice within 5 minutes, your account will be on a 5 minute timeout. If accidental TKing (or even incidental via trying to help) happens too much, we can reduce or modify the effect of scorps on grounded tanks.



3. (FIX) IMPULSE: Friendly fire scorpions factoring into assists fixed.



4. (UPDATE) ARENA: Mosh has some pillars added to the rear of the bases which should help make base killing a little tougher.



5. (UPDATE) PHYSICS: Walls less bouncy.