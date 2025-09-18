Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

It’s a wonderful day. Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum has released in 1.0! This update comes with a ton of bug fixes and some neat little touches I couldn’t find the time to complete until now. There’s plenty more to be done past this point, but the game needs to come out at some point and I think today is the day. Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum version 1.0 is the game I wanted to make.

DDS will continue to receive post-launch support for the foreseeable future as I begin to pivot to my next project. You can expect the long awaited roguelike mode to drop sometime around December or January, with plenty of bug fixes and adjustments in between. I’m not sure if it’s possible to get DDS playing *well* on a Steam Deck but I’ll be trying the best I can!!!!

Making meaningful progress on DDS has become increasingly difficult as work and responsibilities continue to mount. I think the greatest lesson I learned from all this was the real value of time. Time is too precious to spend it on playing bad games, or making them. So thank you for spending a little bit of your time with me :) Thank you for leaving reviews, thank you for spreading the world, thank you for playtesting, reporting bugs, making videos, making fan art, and most of all for the many kind words you wrote. This game would never have reached so many people without your kindness and your support. I hope that version 1.0 is something deserving of your time.

I’d like to give a shoutout to Emett for completing so much cool promotional art for the game over the years. Please go commission something from them over on twitter!

https://x.com/ksteakay

Special thanks to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always, be sure to join the discord!



By the way! If your old save files are failing to migrate to the new system, you should be able to resolve the issue by going to appdata/LocalLow/nodayshalleraseyou/DeadeyeDeepfakeSimulacrum, and deleting the folder called saves. Then just be sure to launch the game in admin mode. My apologies for the inconvenience here.

Anyways we have a bunch of patch notes to get through so let’s get this party started. Beware of some minor spoilers below!

New Stuff

A character now sings in the shower.

Added a minor visual set piece at the end of the final climb.

If you equip Freyja, and then rage quit back to the apartment after attempting the mission, the concierge will now take pity on you.

Improved fog and background effects shaders with better smoothness and fuzz. Many of the background effects had some terrible color banding going on and that’s largely fixed now.

The Slip skill is now bounded to an area, meaning you need to think a bit more strategically on how to use it.

Added a failure notice to skills in the event they fail to activate due to special circumstances, such as attempting to activate “I’m In” without a connection.

Added some additional debt unique dialogue to one branch of the Duvet questline. It is NOT worth the effort just to see this stuff so please.

Added a bunch of automatic replies to the email reply menu.

Adjustments

Completed a quick balance pass through all the game’s vocations, adjusting the cost and cooldown of many abilities.

Added a unique interaction between the Helicopter ability and the Bow weapon type. Pew Pew.

Made several tweaks to agent AI. Agents seemed a little too “slippery” in my latest playthrough, sliding around, bumping into walls, etc. This should be greatly reduced now.

Divine Mandate now also applies to bow projectiles.

Updated how the Neuromancer and Out of Bound perks interact so that they can synergize for a hyper-specific benefit. A terminal message chastising you for the complexity of your build can appear if you opt for this.

Tutorial messages now use your assigned keybinds instead of the defaults. There are a few places where this still needs to be fixed.

Blown kisses now expand a bit over time instead of teleporting into existence.

The Throne of the King spell is no longer persistent across saves. While I like the idea of having some cross save unlocks, getting the email at the start of a new save felt kind of weird and intrusive. I think a good compromise would be to offer these abilities in the best shop ever some day. This skill was also too expensive to use at the beginning of a new save anyway.

The Concierge no longer uses the cloak ability at the end of one path in the Duvet questline. They just appear now which better fits their mysterious nature.

Guilt now has a faster health recharge, meaning it’s not so trivial to lock them down in place.

Adjusted the faces in the Champion mission to actually reflect the characters in the game LOL.

Improved the aesthetics of several minor locations, such as the Mall’s second floor and the Hospital.

Added an adjustment to the tutorial so that the message explaining how to snapback your camera will not disappear until you actually do snapback your camera.

Updated the costs and counts of many abilities in the game.

Lowered the default volume for many UI elements.

Added a lock to the secret door in the Mall levels so you don’t accidentally go in there too easily.

Buffed sleep nades so that they have a minimum sleep time of 5 seconds and a max of level+8.

Buffed sleep ammo to remove the ammo penalties.

Swapped the face sprite for the nurse, their sprite looked a little too close to another character and it always weirded me out a little.

Buffed horses to have 5x standard armor instead of 2x.

Added a new blinking light to speedbumps so you can tell if they are on or not from the other side.

Adjusted several lines of dialogue to read a little more smoothly.

Adjusted the names of several extremely minor NPCs and special agents.

You are now stripped of your equipment when making it to the end of the final climb. Having it broke my set piece and there wasn’t much of a way to express yourself with it in that moment anyways. #fakeimmersivesim

Bug Fixes