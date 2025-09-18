- You can now suspend and temporarily save your game when entering the next floor of a dungeon. added suspend feature
- The Darkseed now has the ability to burrow itself after being uprooted making the fight more interesting
- Throwing a Push Hex on stacked enemies will now make them swap positions
- Added an error message when the Push Hex can't be used, instead of letting it go to waste
- Rebalanced the damage values and max level of the "Godslayer"
- Changed the description of the "Trapper" trait, it also now ignores traps rather then disabling them
- Changed "End run" menu item to "Quit (no save)" when in a dungeon
- The amount of bonus rewards of the post game dungeons are now based on turns taken
- Fixed an issue where using an item via the "Examine" option would always use the whole stack
- Fixed an issue where the eyes of a Sentinel would still be visible after death
- Fixed an issue where Sentinels would return to stone even after being hit the turn before
- Fixed a typo for antidote spell and spell book
- Fixed an issue where leveling an enemy up would fill up their hp even when affected by the "one hp" dungeon modifier
- Fixed an issue where Ravagers would get stuck in their animation when killed by the Thorns trait
- Fixed display name issues of identified serums
- Fixed an issue where healing serums would not show the amount it really heals
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when summoning enemies
- Items won't drop on unrevealed Cursed Jars anymore
- Adjusted the inventory / equipment formatting on the result screen
Thanks for playing!
