We're rolling out some minor fixes and improvements.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 3 (Patch 0.8.0) and forward.

[v.437439]

Yes, this is an intentional (but experimental!) change. You can find out the name of combat cards by drafting them for your units, which also adds them to your collection in the Codex.

Cards that have never been drafted before will now always show mythion runes instead of their actual name, even outside of the card draft screen.