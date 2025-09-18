 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20036486 Edited 18 September 2025 – 18:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
We're rolling out some minor fixes and improvements.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 3 (Patch 0.8.0) and forward.

[v.437439]

Runic Card Names (until you discover them by drafting them)

  • Yes, this is an intentional (but experimental!) change. You can find out the name of combat cards by drafting them for your units, which also adds them to your collection in the Codex.

  • Cards that have never been drafted before will now always show mythion runes instead of their actual name, even outside of the card draft screen.

  • Card tooltips will now show a reminder on how to reveal the card name as the top tooltip.

Changes

  • Aurora Beam+ adjusted

  • Riptide buffed 

  • Temporarily disabled a few more City events that could allow you to forget Lantern cards 

  • Changed powered-up Lantern Researcher to only allow Lantern upgrades (and not Forgets)

  • Adjusted the Replace Card button visual for the Lantern Card Replace screen

  • Holding right mouse button on codex cards will now also show their upgrade preview when possible

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Shopkeeper wasn't restocking properly

  • Fixed an issue where cards in the unit inspection screen no longer showed their upgraded version when holding right mouse button down

  • Fixed an issue where the codex lantern page was not showing all possible lantern cards 

  • Removed triple pulse VFX when hovering cards in hand

  • Fixed an issue where the Forgetfulness event could show a duplicate card for each side of the forget option

  • Fixed various additional City locations that could sometimes prevent your Envoys from returning to you 

  • Fixed a crash bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769831
  • Loading history…
