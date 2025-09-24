Hello Dragon hunters!

We hope you've been having fun hunting down the new Champions and theorycrafting on the Tracker!

Today we're pushing out a small patch that adress the bugs mentioned in the previous Patch Notes and help out with some of the crashes and other performance issues that we've been hearing about from players. We're also taking the chance to slip in a few little extra fixes while we're at it.

If you experience any bugs while playing, please be sure to let us know through our Discord. Let us know your thoughts on the Tracker Update!

🐛Bug Fixes

Quests

Players can now successfully complete Endgame Hunt 7-2

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck during the Endgame Quest 7-4 because "The Monster of Erde-nòr" would not spawn properly

Talents

Fixed the Tracker talent "Mounted Hunt" leaving the Tracker half-mounted when using two movement skills consecutively

Fixed the Tracker talent "Pack Hunter" appearing in the Grand Benedictor for all classes and the Gift of the Eternal menus; equipping it through Grand Benedictor no longer causes crashes during combat

Fixed an issue where players could see a Knight's talent that wasn’t supposed to be available

Modifiers & Skills

Class-specific modifiers now correctly apply only to compatible skills, preventing crashes when equipped on the wrong character

Limitless modifier now correctly affects Pale Dragon's Aura, Cobalt Dragon's Aura, and Toxic Spray

Fixed missing cooldown tag on Oracle Pythoderkon’s Premonition skill

Performances

Resolved GPU performance issues in the City of Montescail, improving overall stability

Miscellaneous