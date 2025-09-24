 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20036343 Edited 24 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dragon hunters!

We hope you've been having fun hunting down the new Champions and theorycrafting on the Tracker!

Today we're pushing out a small patch that adress the bugs mentioned in the previous Patch Notes and help out with some of the crashes and other performance issues that we've been hearing about from players. We're also taking the chance to slip in a few little extra fixes while we're at it.

If you experience any bugs while playing, please be sure to let us know through our Discord. Let us know your thoughts on the Tracker Update!

🐛Bug Fixes

Quests

  • Players can now successfully complete Endgame Hunt 7-2

  • Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck during the Endgame Quest 7-4 because "The Monster of Erde-nòr" would not spawn properly

Talents

  • Fixed the Tracker talent "Mounted Hunt" leaving the Tracker half-mounted when using two movement skills consecutively

  • Fixed the Tracker talent "Pack Hunter" appearing in the Grand Benedictor for all classes and the Gift of the Eternal menus; equipping it through Grand Benedictor no longer causes crashes during combat

  • Fixed an issue where players could see a Knight's talent that wasn’t supposed to be available

Modifiers & Skills

  • Class-specific modifiers now correctly apply only to compatible skills, preventing crashes when equipped on the wrong character

  • Limitless modifier now correctly affects Pale Dragon's Aura, Cobalt Dragon's Aura, and Toxic Spray

  • Fixed missing cooldown tag on Oracle Pythoderkon’s Premonition skill

Performances

  • Resolved GPU performance issues in the City of Montescail, improving overall stability

Miscellaneous

  • Resolved occasional collision issues with projectile skills in certain areas

  • Updated Loot Filter to remove the incorrect “non-draconic” mention in the fragment tab

  • Fixed an issue where the Loot Filter failed to load saved presets properly

  • Loot Filter default state now correctly displays draconic items

  • Improved controller navigation in the Grand Benedictor menu; all options are now fully accessible

  • Fixed scrolling issues with the mouse wheel in various menus

  • Fixed an issue that could make some popup button unavailable

  • Replaced the placeholders appearing in the Gift of the Eternal when converting ingredients to gold

  • Fixed augment passive "Faith" visual effect that would loop infinitely

Changed files in this update

