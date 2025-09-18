 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20036228 Edited 18 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is just some tech upgrade of the underlying systems.

..unfortunatelly there is currently not enough wishlists, sales or support for bigger changes, stay tuned, tell your friend about the game, leave reviews .. any help appreciated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948541
