Closing doors has officially launched! Thank you to everybody who has wishlisted the game and a huge thank you to the beta testers who helped spread the word about Closing Doors. This game was made as the result of a bet I made with my wife. It's been about 8 years since I released a game and she made a bet with me that I can't make a game in 3 weeks. I ultimately ended up making the game in 4 weeks (not counting the process to release on Steam). So, because I lost, I owe her a dinner to anywhere she wants. What are the plans for the future? We are jumping right into development of the next game. I won't give away too much but we are having so much fun creating games and we want to do something on a larger scale for the next game. Be sure to keep an eye out for more information! Thank you again to everyone who has supported us by wishlisting, purchasing, and spreading the word! I can't wait to see what the future has in store for us!