Version 1.5.3

- Added ability so you can see the guild challenge contribution of each individual member

- You can now only attack other guilds by random and no longer select one (the system will try to match you against a similar guild) as our data showed that some guilds won't be attacked at all. This should make it more balanced for every guild.

- Removed the -10% penalty for the first guild so that each guild receives a reward based of how well they did without an additional penalty.

- You can now click on the guild flag in the challenge menu to get to a specific guild from the challenge rank leaderboard

- You can now click in an application (and invite) of a user on their name to get to their profile to quickly check if you want to accept them or not, elimating the need to look up their name in the leaderboard.

- Trust Points is now the default selection in the member page rather than copper donated.

- When trying to leave a guild you see now a warning that you will lose trust point and guild items

- Hovering over the guild attributes will now give you a proper tooltip explaining what each upgrade does



** Fixes **

- Fixed issue that the challenges menu tried to take more space than it could and should

- Fixed issue that when clicking on the guild flag when looking at your character that the game treated it as spectating a guild.

- Fixed an issue where certain guild member details, such as last activity, member since, were not displaying correctly

- Fixed an issue that the guild battle always showed the final winner instead of the area winner

- Fixed scaling issue when donating more than 1 gold for one upgrade

- Fixed issue that when you end an expedition that the amount of guild materials always started showing the change from 0