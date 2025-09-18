Changes:

Added a mode/map selector.



Added the Desert map.



Renamed the first map to Plains.



Added Sprint key to Controls.



The Gem can no longer die twice (causing two game overs).



You have invincibility frames when respawning preventing unnecessary damage.



Updated Godot Engine to 4.5



Updated EOSG to 2.2.4



Added a new variant of the slime called the Poison Slime, which has a 10% chance to deal damage per hit.



Added Steamworks support to the game, which Rich Presence labels and such.



Hello, I've been working on adding a new gamemode to the game, but in the meantime I'd like to send out this update to simply help with the launch of the Steam version of the game.