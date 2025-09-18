 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035999
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, I've been working on adding a new gamemode to the game, but in the meantime I'd like to send out this update to simply help with the launch of the Steam version of the game.

Changes:


  • Added a mode/map selector.
  • Added the Desert map.
  • Renamed the first map to Plains.
  • Added Sprint key to Controls.
  • The Gem can no longer die twice (causing two game overs).
  • You have invincibility frames when respawning preventing unnecessary damage.
  • Updated Godot Engine to 4.5
  • Updated EOSG to 2.2.4
  • Added a new variant of the slime called the Poison Slime, which has a 10% chance to deal damage per hit.
  • Added Steamworks support to the game, which Rich Presence labels and such.

