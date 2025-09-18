Hello, I've been working on adding a new gamemode to the game, but in the meantime I'd like to send out this update to simply help with the launch of the Steam version of the game.
Changes:
- Added a mode/map selector.
- Added the Desert map.
- Renamed the first map to Plains.
- Added Sprint key to Controls.
- The Gem can no longer die twice (causing two game overs).
- You have invincibility frames when respawning preventing unnecessary damage.
- Updated Godot Engine to 4.5
- Updated EOSG to 2.2.4
- Added a new variant of the slime called the Poison Slime, which has a 10% chance to deal damage per hit.
- Added Steamworks support to the game, which Rich Presence labels and such.
