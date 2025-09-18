9/18/2025



10.2.1 Improved Treasure Chests



New Features:

Added most new weapons and armor to random

treasure chests. (including 54 new extremely

rare, and extremely powerful, weapons)



Misc:

Fixed treasure chest in Starving Mansion.

Fixed Faithful Wall from reducing mana.

Fixed distance bug in Hotel when opening

chests in Cosmic Color.

Fixed attack and magic to Expressive

Daggers.