9/18/2025
10.2.1 Improved Treasure Chests
New Features:
Added most new weapons and armor to random
treasure chests. (including 54 new extremely
rare, and extremely powerful, weapons)
Misc:
Fixed treasure chest in Starving Mansion.
Fixed Faithful Wall from reducing mana.
Fixed distance bug in Hotel when opening
chests in Cosmic Color.
Fixed attack and magic to Expressive
Daggers.
Update notes via Steam Community
