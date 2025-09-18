 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035995 Edited 18 September 2025 – 18:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
9/18/2025

10.2.1 Improved Treasure Chests

New Features:
Added most new weapons and armor to random
treasure chests. (including 54 new extremely
rare, and extremely powerful, weapons)

Misc:
Fixed treasure chest in Starving Mansion.
Fixed Faithful Wall from reducing mana.
Fixed distance bug in Hotel when opening
chests in Cosmic Color.
Fixed attack and magic to Expressive
Daggers.

