This week we’re continuing our reveal of the new command class warships that can be found in the upcoming Reinforcements DLC. As we mentioned last time, these units are designed to expand the background lore of each faction and bring new dynamics to the gameplay - but they are not required to enjoy Sins II.

War Year 36

As the long conflict between the TEC, Vasari and Advent factions enters its 36th year, tensions have been rising even higher. Diplomacy has broken down utterly, with only minor fringe groups willing to parlay for any sort of compromise to profit. However, no stalemate lasts for long and to break it, each faction has decided to bring new units onto the field to help their cause.

TEC Primacy

The Primacy’s mission to eradicate all ‘non-pure’ humans from the galaxy has reached a new crescendo in the 36th year of the great war. While the faction’s Ragnarov titan packs great firepower, its sheer size and focus on long-range combat makes it vulnerable to flanking maneuvers. Realizing the need for a more versatile fleet anchor, the Primacy’s engineers developed the new Khevarkov class.

The Khevarkov contains an impressive base armament of medium and point-defense autocannons, but it’s true power is its modular weapon architecture. With two hardpoints on either side of the ship, the Khevarkov can be adapted with new light railgun outriggers, vertical launch missile batties, or large hangar bays. Commanders can therefore tailor the Khevarkov to their specific strategic needs for any combat theatre.

TEC Khevarkov, Vasari Sularkon Tyrant, Advent Justicia

Vasari Alliance

As the Vasari Alliance solidifies their plans to escape the region with whoever will go with them, they’ve realized the need to better hold onto the territory they have. With the Vasari Exodus fleet now destroying planets for their resources, this has proven to be a major threat to the Alliance. To remedy this need, the Alliance has called in the venerable Sularkon Tyrant class warship.

Originally designed as a sector capital during the ancient empire’s golden age, the Sularkon is a monumental, city-ship that acts as a support-focused command vessel. The Sularkon is capable of holding down a system with its deadly armament of heavy beam turrets, heavy wave cannons, and point defense pulse guns. Despite its slow movement speed, the Sularkon can feature an integrated Phase Gate node which gives it superior mobility across vast distances.

Advent Reborn

The Advent Reborn continue their cycle of death and rebirth with their introduction of the Justicia-class command ship. With the region becoming more hostile and corrupt, the Reborn see the need for more firepower in their fight against the Unity’s enemies. The Justicia fulfills this role with reinforced psionic shielding, four vertical launch missile banks, heavy beam cannons, 11 plasma turrets and a number of point-defense lasers.

Firepower isn’t the only function the Justicia serves, as the ship also houses elite Psintegrat to power its unique abilities. The Justicia is able to call down the Unity’s judgement on enemy units to deal direct damage and hinder their antimatter systems. Equip special Loci focuses to enhance its damage, survivability or psionics; and consume its antimatter for a single damage wave in a cataclysmic blast.