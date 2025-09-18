Revamped the economy to make investing less risky
Updated economy tutorial (Economic Health)
Energy demand scales higher with GDP
Nerfed Union influence on the economy scale by 1
Buffed power plant production
Updated Credits to include the soundtrack composer's Spotify.
Fixed a player reported bug where the End Year button would overlap with the map mode tutorials. (LoutreSaphir)
Fixed a player reported bug where the player could end their turn whilst keeping the phone open. (Grapplehook)
Changed files in this update