18 September 2025 Build 20035908 Edited 18 September 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Revamped the economy to make investing less risky

  • Updated economy tutorial (Economic Health)

  • Energy demand scales higher with GDP

  • Nerfed Union influence on the economy scale by 1

  • Buffed power plant production

  • Updated Credits to include the soundtrack composer's Spotify.

  • Fixed a player reported bug where the End Year button would overlap with the map mode tutorials. (LoutreSaphir)

  • Fixed a player reported bug where the player could end their turn whilst keeping the phone open. (Grapplehook)

