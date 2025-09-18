 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035729
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Stages will prioritize new rooms where possible.

  • Player damage logic has been made identical to the enemies', meaning the player can get grabbed, wall slammed, and staggered.

  • New room in Tether's Stage: The Big Fan.

  • Hub has been reworked, still very bare bones but I hope it is better than the previous one.

  • New Item Uninterruptible has been added.

  • Item Reward had its menu completely redone.

  • Skull Reward has been added. This is the currency used for meta-progression, the store isn't implemented yet.

  • Tether now has an intro cutscene.

Changes

Items

  • Wall Bounce now has an icon.

  • Flash Step now has an icon and particles.

  • Heavy Drop Lollipop now has an icon. Visuals recolored to green.

Fixes

  • Weapon model doesn't switch when weapon is switched mid-combo.

  • Characters can properly step on tiny step collisions now instead of glitching like crazy.

  • No more soft-locks when the player has all items and chooses Item Reward.

  • Game no longer crashes if no weapon is equipped.

Boring internal stuff

  • Tons of binary assets were replaced with text-based versions.

  • Navigation system has been rewritten.

  • Automated build uploading. Updates will be easier to release!!! 🎉

  • Updated Godot up to version 4.5.

    • Shader compiling screen has been removed as 4.5 supports shader baking. The executable is now larger by ~10MBs.

