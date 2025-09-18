Additions
Stages will prioritize new rooms where possible.
Player damage logic has been made identical to the enemies', meaning the player can get grabbed, wall slammed, and staggered.
New room in Tether's Stage: The Big Fan.
Hub has been reworked, still very bare bones but I hope it is better than the previous one.
New Item Uninterruptible has been added.
Item Reward had its menu completely redone.
Skull Reward has been added. This is the currency used for meta-progression, the store isn't implemented yet.
Tether now has an intro cutscene.
Changes
Items
Wall Bounce now has an icon.
Flash Step now has an icon and particles.
Heavy Drop Lollipop now has an icon. Visuals recolored to green.
Fixes
Weapon model doesn't switch when weapon is switched mid-combo.
Characters can properly step on tiny step collisions now instead of glitching like crazy.
No more soft-locks when the player has all items and chooses Item Reward.
Game no longer crashes if no weapon is equipped.
Boring internal stuff
Tons of binary assets were replaced with text-based versions.
Navigation system has been rewritten.
Automated build uploading. Updates will be easier to release!!! 🎉
Updated Godot up to version 4.5.
Shader compiling screen has been removed as 4.5 supports shader baking. The executable is now larger by ~10MBs.
Changed files in this update