Stages will prioritize new rooms where possible.

Player damage logic has been made identical to the enemies', meaning the player can get grabbed, wall slammed, and staggered.

New room in Tether's Stage: The Big Fan.

Hub has been reworked, still very bare bones but I hope it is better than the previous one.

New Item Uninterruptible has been added.

Item Reward had its menu completely redone.

Skull Reward has been added. This is the currency used for meta-progression, the store isn't implemented yet.