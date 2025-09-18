 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035592
Update notes via Steam Community
​- Added new biomes to the Britain map

- Added new biomes to the South Asia map

- Decreased biome transparency within nation borders to make border colors more consistent

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3438801
macOS English Depot 3438802
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438803
