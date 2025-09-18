- Reworked the UI / Window scaling. Using a higher screen height than the default one won't result in blurry scaled text anymore, instead the UI will be scaled appropriately. Old scaling can still be activated in the settings via the "Legacy Scaling" option.
- Added a background image for the left and right black borders.
- Fixed a layout problem with the tinkerer.
b21_6s: QoL Fix
