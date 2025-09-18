 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035402 Edited 18 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Reworked the UI / Window scaling. Using a higher screen height than the default one won't result in blurry scaled text anymore, instead the UI will be scaled appropriately. Old scaling can still be activated in the settings via the "Legacy Scaling" option.
  • Added a background image for the left and right black borders.
  • Fixed a layout problem with the tinkerer.

