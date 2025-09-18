Fixed character scrolling, settings navigation, menu card duplication, and dropdown text wrapping.
Added moderation settings for better content control.
Resolved Analytics saving issues and duplicate model spawning.
Improved slash command feedback and added debouncing for avatar clicks.
Enhanced Chat UI session management.
Refactored scripts for better performance and organization.
0.9.8 Update
