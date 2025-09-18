 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035400 Edited 18 September 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed character scrolling, settings navigation, menu card duplication, and dropdown text wrapping.
Added moderation settings for better content control.
Resolved Analytics saving issues and duplicate model spawning.
Improved slash command feedback and added debouncing for avatar clicks.
Enhanced Chat UI session management.
Refactored scripts for better performance and organization.
Check it out and let us know your thoughts!

