Hello all Wobblies!
Welcome to the v1.0 Space Update!
Space is here! We’ve been working on it for a long time now and we want to thank you all for waiting. We are so excited that you all get to finally jump in.
This update marks our exit from Early Access which is a big moment for the whole team, and we’ve put all our efforts into making this the biggest update yet! It’s been an amazing journey over the past five years. Thank you for all your support, we really couldn’t have done it without you.
So when you’re ready, get over to the Wobbly Space Centre and start your Space Wobbly journey!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Wobbly Space Centre
A Whole New World
Once you’ve blasted off into space you'll find a whole new open world to explore. Take a shopping trip to the Space Mall, help serve customers at the Space Diner or take a trip down the Asteroid Mines. There are loads of new places to discover!
You’ll experience very low gravity when out in space, so take care when travelling around. Fortunately platforms around Space have small gravity generators built into them to stop Wobbly’s floating away, so stick near these and you’ll be just fine!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A new open world
Jobs
So you’ve seen something in Space you want to buy. Well then, you’ll be needing some Space Credits! Lucky for you there are loads of new jobs that can earn you credits.
Think you’re a crack shot, then join the Asteroid Defence Unit and help protect the Space Station. Or maybe you’re great with a pick axe? Well, head down to the Asteroid Mine!
If you’re feeling brave the Space Rescue Job has you rescuing stranded spaceships in outer space. But beware as the layout of these spaceships is different every time, so be careful not to get lost!
There are plenty of ways to make money out in Space!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Space Jobs
Spaceships!
With all this space to travel through, you’re going to need to get yourself a spaceship! There are spaceships of all shapes and sizes available. Some are fast and agile, while others are slower but can carry cargo. So make sure you take the right one for the job!
You can also buy your own personal spaceship and customise it at the Space Garage just like in Wobbly Island.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Spaceships
Missions
Looking for something to do? Even in space Wobby’s still need your help!
We have added loads of new missions, so keep your eyes open as they are everywhere.
Fancy being a detective but in Space, head up the escalators in the Mall and visit Detective Biff, he is always looking for assistance. Or if you like gardening, how about you take Professor Peats space gardening classes on the Asteroid Mine. If you want some more dangerous work there’s always the Space Cadets too.
There are Wobbly’s to help all over the place!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Loads of new missions
Space Museum
A mysterious robot calling themself “The Collector” is setting up a new museum in Space and is looking for Space Artifacts... Maybe you could help? I’m sure The Collector would be super grateful.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A new Space Museum
SecretsAs you venture into Space, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for anything unusual. You never know who… or what you might find out there.
Also look out for Space Presents. They’ve suddenly appeared all over the sector, I wonder if you can find them all!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ More secrets to uncover
Live Your Space Life!
Tired of your old Wobbly Island clothes? Then visit the Space Mall and give yourself that new spacey look! Then pop over to the Space Pet Shop and get a new pet to bring along with you on your adventures.
A new item of clothing introduced in Space is the Space Helmet. You’ll need a helmet to travel in low gravity, so make sure you buy one that suits your style!
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over 150 new items of clothing + new Space Pets
Water Reflections
The water in Wobbly Life just got a whole lot cooler. V1.0 adds new beautiful reflections to all major areas of water. There is a performance hit when using them though, so they can be disabled in the graphics settings if needed.
Other Improvements
There are many other small improvements in this update too. Here are a few of the important ones -
We’ve improved the latency online quite significantly so your online sessions just got a bit more snappy.
We’ve also added the ability to sell your house while trying to buy a new one, removing the need to travel to the old house to sell it first.
Finally we have added a much requested feature. The option to disable the player icons in multiplayer. You can find this in the Settings section of the Options Menu.
Thanks!
Thank you for joining us for early access, it’s been a real pleasure for us working on this game. It’s been a real passion project for all of us and we’re so glad that so many of you got to play and enjoy it!
Patch Notes
[New/Updated Content]
- Added Space World! Travel to space and explore a whole new world with new jobs, shops, missions, secrets and more!
- Added Space Centre located in the Wobbly Island Jungle
- Space Missions : Speak to Captain Aurora and join the Space Cadets, or even take a Space Gardening class, there are plenty of Wobbly’s in need of your help in space!
- Space Jobs : Asteroid Defence, Suitcase Delivery, Space Diner, Asteroid Mining, Space Rescue, Space Courier, Space Disco, Spaceship Race, Space Mechanic
- Space Presents : You may think you've found all the secrets Wobbly Life has to offer, but check again! There is a whole new present collection for Space
- Space Vehicles : New spaceships and vehicles
- Space Clothes : Over 150 new items of clothing to buy and unlock
- Ability to sell your current house at any house purchase signs
- Space Pets : Unique space pets to keep you company
[Minor Changes]
- Improved latency in online games!
- Improved memory
- Improved loading times
- Improved performance
- Reduced stutter when loading new areas
- Added option to hide other players face icon in multiplayer
- Added moon icon to the minimap during a clear night
- Improved Wardrobe character rendering to be more consistent
- Outlet monster light now changes color to match pet color
- Hairdressers Shop now has its own UI
- Added camera collision to snow
- Updated Artifact particle to differentiate from interactive objects
- Updated the Jungle Fire Job for new environment
- Improved weather particles to avoid rain ripples going into buildings
- Improved the whirlpool shader
- Improved the performance for the multiplayer host when there is more than 1 player in the game.
- Improved options menu navigation for Gamepad users.
- Updated the loading screen Wobbly
- Added lights to all emergency vehicles
- Slightly Increased the speed of fishing boats
- Updated various old models and particles
- Added cancel button to the respawn UI
- Added Credits to the game when you interact with the whiteboard in the RubberBandGames office
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed flying car despawning underwater
- Fixed boats despawning underwater
- Fixed Sea Plane despawning underwater
- Fixed being able to jump on top of fire
- Fixed picking clothes sometimes not equipping them
- Fixed pet interaction when using a clothing with an ability
- Fixed wizard frog sound not stopping after kicking a player using it
- Fixed raining on client but not host
- Fixed Cinema movies not playing
- Fixed Treasure spawning under snow
- Fixed Mine Job money disappearing
- Fixed temple orb ball spawning when scene is being destroyed
- Fixed cannon fading in when you get close to it
- Fixed city apartment buttons not glowing on client when house is unlocked
- Fixed not being able to interact with vehicles
- Fixed foot step particle not aligned to terrain
- Fixed todo list selecting mission while having a mission selected causes the active mission to be called twice
- Fixed controller support when selecting a mod
- Fixed log cabin vehicle spawn
- Fixed vehicle despawning after exiting inside of a cave then re-entering and driving off
- Fixed trampolines knocking out player
- Fixed split screen sound occlusion bug
- Fixed dye shop not showing “not enough money” prompt
- Fixed Louie do not feed signs not falling over
- Fixed resort flower artifact not respawning
- Fixed Shrink Machine items falling out
Wobbly Regards,
Dev Team
