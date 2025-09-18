 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20035164 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️Fixed an issue where the notification to eat something from the fridge would not appear when hunger dropped below 25%.

🛠️Fixed the display of text on the info widget related to the new shop mechanic.

🛠️Added the ability to use the fridge tool both at the Parcel Lot and in the Workshop.

🛠️Fixed the ambulance sound, which for some players did not play at all.

🛠️Added a new slot in the radial menu for additional tools.

🛠️Fixed the Beer Buff overlapping with vehicle speedometers.

🛠️Increased the duration of the notification reminding players to take out the fridge and eat something.

🛠️Fixed a bug with selecting the correct food in the fridge using the mouse, where the selection position shifted relative to the cursor on Ultra Wide screens

🛠️Fixed the size of the "BEER" text in the widget showing the duration of the boost gained from drinking beer

🛠️Fixed text sizes in the stock market tablet, as they were overlapping each other

🛠️Fixed a bug where the player could die of hunger while using certain mechanics (Parcel Computer, Resource Market selling, Upgrades purchasing). Now, when hunger drops below 20% and the player is using a mouse-based mechanic, hunger progression correctly pauses

