Yo! It's release day today!

After a short delay and lots of polishing, I'm super stoked to be releasing PIGFACE into Early Access. It's been a long road to get to this point, but it's been immensely gratifying every step of the way.

It's kind of weird seeing PIGFACE evolving from a prototype into a game, I still remember the feeling I got the first time I was able to load into a level from the apartment -- it started to make the game feel like it was part of a world. Now, there are a few more levels, with plenty to come, and that feeling of persistence has kept growing.

My hope is that by the time 1.0 rolls around, PIGFACE will feel like a part of something a lot bigger than itself. That was one of the main goals I had, internally, for this project. A goal that went beyond just gameplay and aesthetic. I feel like, for me, games are really magical when they can sell you the idea that there's something beyond the billboarded background trees and closed-off doorways at the map's boundaries. I tried to put some of that magic in PIGFACE, just a bit.

Anyways, I hope you guys enjoy the launch! I'm already hard at work for the first content update that'll keep pushing the game and its story forward. I can't wait to hear all the feedback and see all the videos people make about the game. Get in there and get the job done >:)

- tito

p.s. as always, thank you for your bug reports and feedback. This ongoing process wouldn't be possible without your help and support! if you come across any issues, come tell us in the bug reporting channel on our discord server or in the steam discussion forums so we can help you out!