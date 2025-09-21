 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20035074 Edited 22 September 2025 – 06:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Changed spaceship close button label from "Cancel" to "Close" after making ship inventory persistent

Fixes

  • Fixed action tooltip not appearing in the actions menu

  • Fixed certain buildings opening the wrong menu when clicked

  • Fixed mouse click indicator icon not appearing in the tutorial

  • Fixed astronaut positioning inside buildings

  • Fixed construction grid being visible during cutscenes in certain situations

  • Fixed a minor clicking issue when demolishing corridors

Changed files in this update

Depot 2276771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link