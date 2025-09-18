Hello Contractors!

We’re excited to bring you ContractVille’s very first Downloadable Content (DLC)!

A brand-new medieval-themed district has been built north of Creek Harbour, ready for you to explore.

In this DLC you will:

⚒️ Meet a unique character straight from the pages of history,

🏠 Take on a special mission to decorate a Medieval-style home.

🎥 Don’t miss the trailer we’ve prepared for this release!

👉 Visit the DLC Page and start your new adventure today.

We've added a few pieces of furniture to the game that you can try out even if you don't purchase the DLC.

You can access all items included in the DLC by selecting Medieval from the top tab in the furniture stores.

A brand-new road has been added to the city! 🚧 This path will lead you straight to the exciting new contents.

Thanks to the poll we ran on our Discord server, we learned that the most requested theme is Japanese. Taking your feedback to heart, we’ve already begun working on it.

⚔️ After the Medieval DLC, the next big content update will be the Japanese! 🌸

Weekend Sale

We're celebrating ContractVille's first DLC with a Weekend Sale. You can take advantage of a 25% discount from now until the end of the weekend.

Now's the perfect time to jump in—or to gift it to a fellow contractor.

Update 1.3

Some books, tables, chairs, coffee tables, kitchen sets, cabinets, bookshelves, beds, and more than just the medieval theme is now available for free with this update. You can buy these from furniture stores.

You can now scroll through the mission information in the upper left corner of the mission houses using the Page Up and Page Down keys.

Step into an age of knights, lords, and wandering bards, armed with more than 190 authentic furnishings to shape your masterpiece.

Every item has been crafted to capture the spirit of medieval life:

Beds for weary travelers, wardrobes for noble attire, benches for gatherings, elegant rugs, sturdy tables, shelves lined with books, and glowing chandeliers that cast light on stone walls.

Rustic cabinets, carved cupboards, long feasting tables, stools and chairs for banquets, shelves stacked with food, and more than 26 unique medieval kitchen tools to prepare a feast fit for a king.

A vast collection of 32 weapons and gear. Swords, shields, bows, crossbows, spears, helmets, axes... Displayed proudly to tell the tale of battles fought and victories won.

With every torch lit and every table set, you shape the story of a bygone age. Create noble halls of grandeur, humble cottages of warmth, or eerie chambers of mystery.

The choice is yours.

Crumbling wells, swings beneath old trees, stone statues, birdcages, signboards, barrels, and firelit torches. Every corner alive with medieval atmosphere!

Skulls, pots, buckets, candelabras, cradles, laundry boards, crates, bats, and countless small touches that whisper forgotten tales of daily life.

I’d like to remind you that more than 190 new medieval-themed items are waiting to be discovered. With lightable candles and torches, you’ll be able to feel the atmosphere more deeply than ever.

Our new region, Oathkeeper Village, brings a unique color palette that transforms the mood of the game. The moment you step into the village, you’ll sense the world shifting into an entirely different tone.

This experience is enhanced by enchanting music that beautifully complements the setting.

And there’s more, interactive details breathe new life into the world: cook meals at a fire pit, draw water from a well, and try your hand at a traditional butter churn.

DLC BUNDLE