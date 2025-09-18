Fellowship’s Open Beta via Steam is NOW LIVE! Join the Beta today! Jump in the Beta by clicking on the “Join the Playtest” button on Fellowship’s Steam page. The Beta is available to everyone (yes, everyone!) and we have it running 24/7 every day from now until Tuesday, September 23 at 10am PT. Don’t miss your chance to see how Fellowship has evolved since its last public playtest. Check out the below Open Beta FAQ before you jump in the Beta. After our last public playtest during Steam Next Fest back in February – and landing a top 5 spot in the “Steam Next Fest: Most-Played Demos” list (thanks to you all!) – we’re thrilled to launch the Fellowship Open Beta on Steam today! With your help in multiple closed playtests over the past months the game has evolved a lot, and this Open Beta will be one more opportunity to get your community feedback before we enter Early Access on October 16th. We hope you’ll have a ton of fun playing, and we’re looking forward to your feedback on our Fellowship Discord. We’ll see you in-game in the Beta, Fellows! Don’t forget, Fellowship will be available on Steam in Early Access on October 16 for $24.99. Make sure to wishlist the game today!

Open Beta FAQ

There really is no signup, payment or key required?

Correct, there is no need to sign up, key or fee required for the Open Beta! It's open to everyone!

How do I get into the Open Beta?

During the time of Open Beta from September 18 to September 23, you can head to Fellowship’s Steam page, click the “Join the Fellowship Playtest” to download the Open Beta build, and once it’s downloaded, you can jump in and play.

When can I play exactly?

The Open Beta runs from today, September 18 at 10am PT (7pm CEST) to September 23 at 10 am PT (7pm CEST) and Fellowship will be fully playable for that whole time.

Can I stream/capture my gameplay?

There is no NDA for this Open Beta. Streaming/video capture and talking about the playtest is highly encouraged!

What's ArcLite? It popped up when I clicked "Play" on Steam to go into the Beta.

ArcLite is the launcher for Fellowship. Through ArcLite, you can access the latest news, events, rewards, and community updates—all focused around Fellowship. Please see the ArcLite FAQ below for more details on ArcLite.

What Heroes are available? There are 7 heroes for players to choose from during the Open Beta: 2 Tanks, 3 DPS, and 2 Healers. We’ll most notably have a new Melee DPS, Mara, available, and be bringing back Ardeos, everyone’s favorite fire-throwing DPS! Tariq is not available in this Beta.

Is there any new content in the Open Beta compared to the last playtest back in February?

There is! Compared to the Steam Next Fest demo back in February, in addition to introducing a new DPS hero, Mara, the Open Beta introduces new gameplay systems, including a fresh take on matchmaking and group finding, and an engaging progression system including Weapons, Gems, Talents, Crafting, Legendary items and more. Additionally, the Open Beta introduces a new dungeon “Urrak Markets”, new gameplay features like cosmetic customization allowing you to change the look of different pieces of armor, new Gear, new Mounts, new visual element improvements and improvements on previous gameplay mechanics based on Steam Next Fest player feedback. The Open Beta allows us to test multiplayer matchmaking improvements we’ve made and give us the chance to get one final round of player feedback before Fellowship’s Early Access launch.

What servers are available?

There are NA, EU, and Asian servers available during the Open Beta.

Will my Open Beta progress carry over to the Early Access version of the game?

It will not.

What languages are the Open Beta available in?

The Open Beta is available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, and Chinese. The game will launch in your chosen Steam language or default to English if it’s not supported.

How do I share my feedback?

Join our Discord! Feedback can be shared in the ⁠#game-feedback channel.

What do I do if I encounter an issue during the Open Beta?

As this is still a Beta build, you may occasionally encounter issues with your game. If you do, please report them in the ⁠#bug-reports ⁠channel on Discord so our teams can track them.

ArcLite FAQ

What is ArcLite?

ArcLite is the launcher for Fellowship. Through ArcLite, you can access the latest news, events, rewards, and community updates—all focused around Fellowship.

Will ArcLite run in the background while I’m playing the game?

No. Once you launch Fellowship through ArcLite, the launcher will automatically close.

Heard there's an in-game award I can get through ArcLite? What is the reward and how do I get it?

The reward is for Fellowship players who verify their email when opening ArcLite. Simply enter your email address, complete the verification process, and the reward will be granted to you. The reward is an exclusive in-game mount, Arcalian Steed (check it out below!)

Will this reward carry over to the Early Access version of the game?

The reward will automatically be re-granted to your account when you purchase the Early Access version of the game.

Do I need to create an Arc account to play the game?

No. You do not need to create an Arc account to play Fellowship. Email verification is completely optional.

I already have the Arc application from another game. Will it interfere with ArcLite?

No. ArcLite and Arc are independent applications and do not interfere with each other.

I'm running into technical difficulties. Where do I seek support?

You can click the Support option under the Arc icon in the top left corner of ArcLite, or simply visit support.arcgames.com to create a support ticket.