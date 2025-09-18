Change log
General
Fixed an issue where keybindings could not be changed because of an unsigned Controller binding
Bows now deal tool damage in melee range
Buildings
Removed unimplemented recipes from University
Added new tiles to market (see items)
Items
Changed name and ID of lobster trinket
Added placeable ground tiles (dirt, grass, tall grass, sand, etc.)
Dungeons & PoI's
Prevent dungeon gates from opening until all enemies are killed
Enemies
Added new bears
Reduced health of small scorpion
Reduced health of Snakes
Tiny Satyrs now abandon the catapult if a threat is nearby
Updated broken droptables
Put back burning fallen
Fixed an issue causing goat to be stuck on ballista
Vultures now only aggroes if it's day
Changed vulture and phoenix aggro ranges
Fixed bug causing vulture to not face downwards when standing on tree
Flora & Fauna
Mushrooms are now farmable
UI
Inventory slots now change colour based on rarity of the item inside it
...as well as additional fixes and changes!
Happy adventuring!
