18 September 2025 Build 20034763 Edited 18 September 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log

General

  • Fixed an issue where keybindings could not be changed because of an unsigned Controller binding

  • Bows now deal tool damage in melee range

Buildings

  • Removed unimplemented recipes from University

  • Added new tiles to market (see items)

Items

  • Changed name and ID of lobster trinket

  • Added placeable ground tiles (dirt, grass, tall grass, sand, etc.)

Dungeons & PoI's

  • Prevent dungeon gates from opening until all enemies are killed

Enemies

  • Added new bears

  • Reduced health of small scorpion

  • Reduced health of Snakes

  • Tiny Satyrs now abandon the catapult if a threat is nearby

  • Updated broken droptables

  • Put back burning fallen

  • Fixed an issue causing goat to be stuck on ballista

  • Vultures now only aggroes if it's day

  • Changed vulture and phoenix aggro ranges

  • Fixed bug causing vulture to not face downwards when standing on tree

Flora & Fauna

  • Mushrooms are now farmable

UI

  • Inventory slots now change colour based on rarity of the item inside it

...as well as additional fixes and changes!

Happy adventuring!

Changed files in this update

