POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Hades
18 September 2025 Build 20034755 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quality of Life Update

Gameplay Changes:

  • Weapons now have a chance to drop with an increase to a rank to any of your skills (regardless if you have them learned or not)

    • Maximum 1 Skill and up to 1 rank at Level 10

    • Maximum 2 Skills and up to 2 ranks at Level 20

    • Maximum 3 Skills and up to 3 ranks at Level 30

  • Added the Wardrobe system

    • You can now set your armor and weapon to look like any appearance you have collected

    • You have to equip the items for them to register into the wardrobe (even if you have them currently equipped)

  • Classes now gain bonus stats every level and every 5 levels respectively

    • Warrior - Gains an extra 10 Maximum Health every Level as well as 1% Defense every 5 Levels

    • Ranger - Gains an extra 5 Maximum Health and Mana every Level as well as 1% Critical Damage every 5 Levels

    • Mage - Gains an extra 10 Maximum Mana every Level as well as 1% Cooldown Reduction

    • All of these stat upgrades will be updated retroactively

    • Added auto sort button to Inventory, sorting your items by category (the same button will added to the Bank next patch)

Changes to Chat:

  • Chat channels have now been separated to the following:

  • Default is the Say channel which is activated by /s - Displays your text in a bubble to players around you

  • Yell is now a channel for your entire zone, so if you are exploring in Azura and do /y - It will display your text to all players in the zone

  • Whisper chat has been improved slightly with a new color scheme and you can use /r to reply to the last person that whispered you

Finally, from now on pressing Enter or any other keybind for chat, you will be able to automatically start typing instead of having to click on the chatbox

Changed files in this update

