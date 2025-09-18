Added auto sort button to Inventory, sorting your items by category (the same button will added to the Bank next patch)

All of these stat upgrades will be updated retroactively

Mage - Gains an extra 10 Maximum Mana every Level as well as 1% Cooldown Reduction

Ranger - Gains an extra 5 Maximum Health and Mana every Level as well as 1% Critical Damage every 5 Levels

Warrior - Gains an extra 10 Maximum Health every Level as well as 1% Defense every 5 Levels

Classes now gain bonus stats every level and every 5 levels respectively

You have to equip the items for them to register into the wardrobe (even if you have them currently equipped)

You can now set your armor and weapon to look like any appearance you have collected

Maximum 3 Skills and up to 3 ranks at Level 30

Maximum 2 Skills and up to 2 ranks at Level 20

Maximum 1 Skill and up to 1 rank at Level 10

Weapons now have a chance to drop with an increase to a rank to any of your skills (regardless if you have them learned or not)

Chat channels have now been separated to the following:

Default is the Say channel which is activated by /s - Displays your text in a bubble to players around you

Yell is now a channel for your entire zone, so if you are exploring in Azura and do /y - It will display your text to all players in the zone