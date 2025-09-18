Quality of Life Update
Gameplay Changes:
Weapons now have a chance to drop with an increase to a rank to any of your skills (regardless if you have them learned or not)
Maximum 1 Skill and up to 1 rank at Level 10
Maximum 2 Skills and up to 2 ranks at Level 20
Maximum 3 Skills and up to 3 ranks at Level 30
Added the Wardrobe system
You can now set your armor and weapon to look like any appearance you have collected
You have to equip the items for them to register into the wardrobe (even if you have them currently equipped)
Classes now gain bonus stats every level and every 5 levels respectively
Warrior - Gains an extra 10 Maximum Health every Level as well as 1% Defense every 5 Levels
Ranger - Gains an extra 5 Maximum Health and Mana every Level as well as 1% Critical Damage every 5 Levels
Mage - Gains an extra 10 Maximum Mana every Level as well as 1% Cooldown Reduction
All of these stat upgrades will be updated retroactively
Added auto sort button to Inventory, sorting your items by category (the same button will added to the Bank next patch)
Changes to Chat:
Chat channels have now been separated to the following:
Default is the Say channel which is activated by /s - Displays your text in a bubble to players around you
Yell is now a channel for your entire zone, so if you are exploring in Azura and do /y - It will display your text to all players in the zone
Whisper chat has been improved slightly with a new color scheme and you can use /r to reply to the last person that whispered you
Finally, from now on pressing Enter or any other keybind for chat, you will be able to automatically start typing instead of having to click on the chatbox
Changed files in this update