Attention, Pilots! The following patch will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers following a short period of maintenance on September 23, 2025.

New Content & Improvements

New Robot & Weapon: Kumo and the Horde Shotgun

Meet Kumo, the spider-like Defender Robot, armed with its Core Gear WarpArmor. Equip Kumo with the new Horde Weapon, the Heavy Shotgun—an energy double-barrel weapon that fires a diverging blast of plasma.

Intel Discount Event

Until September 30, special factory builds now have reduced Intel upgrade costs: Orochi, Ravana, and Fenrir, along with their gear and weapons. Don’t miss out!

Last Robot Standing Update

Game Modes Last Robot Standing+ permanently replaces the old Last Robot Standing mode in Ranked Play. The new ruleset includes the following power-ups:

Shield : Provides shield for the whole team that picks it up, regenerating 2000 per second.

Mass Regeneration : Regenerates 20000 armor of each Module for the whole team that picks it up.

Mass Armor : Increases damage resistance by 20% for the whole team that picks it up.

Mass Fuel : Increases restoration speed of fuel by 15% for the whole team that picks it up.

Mass Speed : Increases acceleration by 30% and speed by 20% for the whole team that picks it up.

Mass Ultimate: Adds a 150 points charge to Cycle Gear for the whole team that picks it up.

New Animated Skin

The fiery Gemwrath skin is now available.

Pilot Recruitment Program

A referral button has been added to the game. Invite your friends and fight side by side!

Gameplay Adjustments

Balance Changes

Warp Scythe Gear Progression

Rebalanced stats across levels 1–13 for smoother progression. Damage values and cooldown adjustments ensure a more consistent power curve.

Level 01: Damage 14584 => 14601, Distance 70m => 62m, Cooldown 43s => 43s

Level 02: Damage 15352 => 16045, Distance 70m => 62m, Cooldown 43s => 43s

Level 03: Damage 15352 => 16045, Distance 74m => 68m, Cooldown 43s => 43s

Level 04: Damage 15352 => 17440, Distance 74m => 68m, Cooldown 36s => 43s

Level 05: Damage 16160 => 17440, Distance 74m => 68m, Cooldown 36s => 36s

Level 06: Damage 16160 => 17440, Distance 77m => 73m, Cooldown 36s => 36s

Level 07: Damage 17010 => 18753, Distance 77m => 73m, Cooldown 36s => 36s

Level 08: Damage 17010 => 18753, Distance 77m => 77m, Cooldown 30s => 36s

Level 09: Damage 17010 => 18753, Distance 77m => 77m, Cooldown 30s => 30s

Level 10: Damage 18900 => 19950, Distance 77m => 77m, Cooldown 30s => 30s

Level 11: Damage 18900 => 19950, Distance 82m => 82m, Cooldown 30s => 30s

Level 12: Damage 21000 => 21000, Distance 82m => 82m, Cooldown 30s => 30s

Level 13: Damage 21000 => 21000, Distance 82m => 82m, Cooldown 25s => 25s

General

Customization Unlock Robot paint and customization options in the Hangar are now locked until level 4 .

Tutorial Adjustments The starting tutorial is now off by default (can still be launched manually) and Workshop tutorial flicker issues have been resolved.

Ping Wheel Expanded quick communication with new reactions for faster teamwork.

Leavers Punishment Disabled The punishment system for leaving battles is turned off for now.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a squad could disband if the leader left while others were ready.

Cyclops ability now cancels only on the second action instead of holding the button.

Corrected the description of Bio Repair Talent (heals the most damaged module, not random).

Fixed the Applique paint icon mismatch with its preview.

Removed the outdated tutorial quest "Open the League".

Fixed bots getting stuck on spawn points in Horizon One map (Team Deathmatch mode) .

Resolved gamepad input issues with certain tutorial pop-ups.

Fixed Varangian legs sometimes becoming transparent.

Fixed a bug where Apollo shots could display a fake “0” damage number.

