🐛Bug fixes:

Fixed a visual bug with the Werewolf objective



Fixed an issue where gravestones and bodies would not disappear after the voting round.



Added missing descriptions for mini-games: Hammer Time and Painful Puzzle.



Fixed a bug where a ghost possessing another player during the voting transition could cause a camera crash due to the Record Keeper's active ability.



Fixed a bug where dead music would start playing over and over again



Implemented emergency voting cost changes (lower cost, goes down by 1 per day cycle)



Thanks so much for reporting bugs over the past few days, it's helped us squash some game-breaking issues! :bug:Thanks for reporting the bugs over the last few days, it has helped us a lot to fix the game breaking bugs.