🐛Bug fixes:
- Fixed a visual bug with the Werewolf objective
- Fixed an issue where gravestones and bodies would not disappear after the voting round.
- Added missing descriptions for mini-games: Hammer Time and Painful Puzzle.
- Fixed a bug where a ghost possessing another player during the voting transition could cause a camera crash due to the Record Keeper's active ability.
- Fixed a bug where dead music would start playing over and over again
- Implemented emergency voting cost changes (lower cost, goes down by 1 per day cycle)
Thanks for reporting the bugs over the last few days, it has helped us a lot to fix the game breaking bugs! Do let us know if you still experience anything of the above or find new bugs and report them in the #🐛║bug-reports on Discord.
That's all for now. See you in the castle villagers!
Changed files in this update