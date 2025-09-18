 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20034573 Edited 18 September 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks so much for reporting bugs over the past few days, it’s helped us squash some game-breaking issues! :bug:

🐛Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a visual bug with the Werewolf objective
  • Fixed an issue where gravestones and bodies would not disappear after the voting round.
  • Added missing descriptions for mini-games: Hammer Time and Painful Puzzle.
  • Fixed a bug where a ghost possessing another player during the voting transition could cause a camera crash due to the Record Keeper's active ability.
  • Fixed a bug where dead music would start playing over and over again
  • Implemented emergency voting cost changes (lower cost, goes down by 1 per day cycle)

Thanks for reporting the bugs over the last few days, it has helped us a lot to fix the game breaking bugs! Do let us know if you still experience anything of the above or find new bugs and report them in the #🐛║bug-reports on Discord.

That's all for now. See you in the castle villagers!

