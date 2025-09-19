Hello to all our players! We are the MOMO Crash development team, dedicated to spreading the love of thighs around the world.

The Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and English versions of the new sensation “thigh” rhythm game, "MOMO Crash," are officially released on Steam today, September 19th, 2025 (Friday) (JST)! 🎉

To celebrate the release, we’re holding a special launch sale: 30% OFF for two weeks! Don’t miss out on this massive thigh wave—add it to your Steam library today!

▼ Check out the "MOMO Crash" Steam Store Page! ▼

◆ Regarding Streaming and Video Content Guidelines



This game also includes a story mode, into which we've poured our passion. To allow other players to enjoy it with fresh eyes, we kindly ask for your cooperation in refraining from directly posting screenshots or videos of core story elements (especially the final chapters) to social media.



For other detailed guidelines, please check the link below.

https://skoota.jp/games/momocrash/guideline/en/

◆ Official Merchandise Now on Sale!

Official merchandise (random trading cards, random can badges, etc.) is currently available on BOOTH!

※Please Note: Shipping for merchandise from our BOOTH is limited to addresses within Japan only.

https://momofutomomo.booth.pm/

◆ Join Our Community!

Official Discord Server: discord.gg/m4GGawxAFs

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/SKOOTAGAMES

Official YouTube:



We sincerely look forward to sharing the ultimate "thigh-love" with all of you!

◆ For Bug & Trouble Reports!

Bug & Trouble Report Thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3077570/discussions/0/603030907426718194/

If you encounter any bugs, cheating (or what appears to be), or any issues that hinder your gameplay, please let us know in the thread above!



It would be a great help if you could provide the following details when reporting 💪

・Specific steps on how the issue occurred

・Information about your device and OS

・The game version

・Whether there was an error message

・Please attach screenshots or videos if you have them



See you in the Thigh Paradise❗❗



SKOOTA GAMES

The "MOMO Crash" Development Team