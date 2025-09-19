QOL PATCH 0.25.09.18

• Fixed Rubbish Bags not spawning loot.

• Kits reuse counter lowered from 2 to 1.

• Fixed New Dawn watercatcher skin being default on the watercatcher.

• You can now repair kits that are stacked.

• Fixed Kit Refills not working on empty research and recycle kits.

• Fixed bug when using stacked kits, it would consume the whole stack rather than a single item.

• Fixed bug when selling an item to a trader would result in buying the item instead.

• Fixed the CrazyTown Quest from not detecting collected DNA samples.

• Added New Bed Skin "Demons Rest" in prep for the upcoming Halloween event.



Demons Rest Steam Skin

known issues • There is currently a UI bug within the engine which causes the UI to not render correctly, I have been trying to track this issue down but it's very hard to reproduce my end, I am sorry for the inconvenience this issue is causing ːsteamsadː.

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

• Local Server - Due to level streaming trees will respawn if a player loads in away from their base location.

• Local Server - Some map stands are showing the incorrect positions for markers.



Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.



If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Rem Survival discord group.



As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.