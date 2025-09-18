We've tracked down and squashed some bugs & crashes, while also giving the "Unhallowed Ground" trap some VFX love and smoothing the creature decision making a bit!
If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.
As always thanks for all your feedback.
If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻
Changes
VFX Changes
New Unhallowed Ground activate effect + idle effect so you see in which room it’s active.
Updated colliders in the Cave so Bloodletter doesn’t get stuck.
Improve Creatures prioritization of sane Humans over insane ones.
Make Creatures act when they enter the room they need to be in, instead of at the very end of their walking animation.
Updated Smudge Stick description (As it also works on creatures, not only the witch).
Fixed Bugs
Fixed an error in the Creature slots UI that was potentially causing crashes at various point in the game (End building, Upgrade during rest night, …)
Fixed Chaos Deck starting with the Creature Deck start cards.
Fixed creatures spawning inside props and being stuck.
Fixed Bathroom, Crematorium and Mask Room cards not appearing in card rewards.
Fixed controller left joystick not working on the rest night screen.
Fixed animations being stuck after playing a card that creates earthquakes.
