18 September 2025 Build 20034447 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've tracked down and squashed some bugs & crashes, while also giving the "Unhallowed Ground" trap some VFX love and smoothing the creature decision making a bit!

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.
If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Changes

  • VFX Changes

    • New Unhallowed Ground activate effect + idle effect so you see in which room it’s active.

  • Updated colliders in the Cave so Bloodletter doesn’t get stuck.

  • Improve Creatures prioritization of sane Humans over insane ones.

  • Make Creatures act when they enter the room they need to be in, instead of at the very end of their walking animation.

  • Updated Smudge Stick description (As it also works on creatures, not only the witch).

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed an error in the Creature slots UI that was potentially causing crashes at various point in the game (End building, Upgrade during rest night, …)

  • Fixed Chaos Deck starting with the Creature Deck start cards.

  • Fixed creatures spawning inside props and being stuck.

  • Fixed Bathroom, Crematorium and Mask Room cards not appearing in card rewards.

  • Fixed controller left joystick not working on the rest night screen.

  • Fixed animations being stuck after playing a card that creates earthquakes.

