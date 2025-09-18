Fixed issue of planes ignoring some runways when taking off.

Fixed issue with runway tier not updating properly when it already has existing materials on it (adjusting size, expanding).

We are fixing an issue where alarm sirens would still ring if boxed and moved during an attack.

We are working on animations that show when people get XP and rank up their stats.

We are fixing issues where bushes on the ground should be scheduled for deconstruction when you build a floor.