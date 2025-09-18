 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20034382 Edited 18 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue with runway tier not updating properly when it already has existing materials on it (adjusting size, expanding).

  • Fixed issue of planes ignoring some runways when taking off.

Issues we are currently working on:

  • We are fixing an issue where alarm sirens would still ring if boxed and moved during an attack.

  • We are working on animations that show when people get XP and rank up their stats.

  • We are fixing issues where bushes on the ground should be scheduled for deconstruction when you build a floor.

  • We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.

Changed files in this update

